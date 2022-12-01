Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Trevon Roots, Marmion, basketball, senior

Name: Trevon Roots
School: Marmion Academy, senior
Sport: Basketball
Why he was selected: Roots scored 21 points in the Cadets’ 68-45 victory over Batavia on Nov. 23. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with him to discuss the beginning of the season and more.
Bartelson: Individually, what was your offseason focus for improvement in your game?
Roots: My main focus this offseason was to get a better [ball] handle and jump shot to prepare myself for the season so I can help spread the floor and get more opportunities for my team.
Bartelson: How do you build off a strong season last year?
Roots: To build, we must continue to push the pace and play better as a team. We must also not get satisfied when we are winning and end the game. Treat every game as a rivalry.
Bartelson: Teamwise, what’s your assessment of strengths and weaknesses so far?
Roots: As a team, we are definitely a strong transition and 3-point shooting team. Not many teams can keep up when we are being aggressive. We could improve on our rebounding and defense.
Bartelson: What motivates you to be the best player and teammate you can be?
Roots: One thing that motivates me is my little brother Isaiah because I want him to have a good role model on and off the court. It’s more than just playing for myself. I can’t let down everyone that believes in me.
Bartelson: Who is your favorite NBA or college player and why?
Roots: All-time is Tracy McGrady because he was a killer. He was basically a taller Kobe [Bryant]. He could dunk [on] you and no one was guarding his pull-up [shot]. His game is just so smooth.