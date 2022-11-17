Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Enya Linson, St. Charles North, swimming, senior

Name: Enya Linson
School: St. Charles North, senior
Sport: Swimming
Why she was selected: Linson earned fourth in the 200 individual medley, fourth in the 500 freestyle and was part of St. Charles North’s first-place 400 freestyle relay at the state swim meet. Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with her to discuss her season and more.
Bartelson: Of all your races and state finishes, which one are you most proud of individually and why?
Linson: I would have to say my 500 freestyle. It has been a race that I have struggled with in the past, so the fact that I was able to pull it all together in the end and come away with a fourth-place finish is something I am very proud of.
Bartelson: Take me a bit behind the scenes for whatever one you want: how did you feel emotionally prior to one and how did you push through likely nerves?
Linson: Before all my events, I was very nervous. I understood the importance of each swim I had and the weight it carried for the team. To push through the nerves behind the blocks, I would constantly repeat to myself positive affirmations such as ‘you can do this’ and just remembering all the hard work I put into this season.
Bartelson: The overall team performed great, obviously. What does that complete effort mean to you?
Linson: I am very blessed to have a team where everyone understood the common goal we had and we put all our best effort every day into striving for it. Particularly in our 400 freestyle relay, the four of us had been fine-tuning that relay since the season started. Coming away with a first-place finish was really special for us.
Bartelson: Of all your races or meets this year, will this state one be the most special/treasured when you look back five to 10 years from now? Why, if so?
Linson: 100%, this whole season our team has really connected like a family. Everyone put their best foot forward and contributed to the team effort. The way we came together at the end to achieve our goal is something I will genuinely treasure for years to come. This state meet was a beautiful accumulation of everything I have worked toward and I know I’ll never forget it.
Bartelson: What does the sport of swimming mean to you and what it’s done for your life?
Linson: The sport of swimming means more to me than words can describe. It has given me not only my best friends and countless amazing memories, but also taught me the value of hard work and perseverance. I know that I wouldn’t be the person I am today without swimming.