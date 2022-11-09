Signing Day: Kane County Athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday

Here is a comprehensive list of of the Kane County Chronicle coverage area athletes for early signing day.
Batavia
Amanda Otten, volleyball, Bowling Green
St. Francis
Rocco Tenuta, baseball, Hillside College
Hailey Dillon, softball, Concordia College, Chicago
Jessica Schmidt, volleyball, Bellarmine University
St. Charles East
Mitch Garcia, cross country, Western Iowa
Marissa Kalamaris, basketball, Colorado-Colorado Springs
Alivia Newberg, UC Davis
Seth Winkler, baseball, Kirkwood Community College
Jake Zitella, baseball, Illinois-Champaign
St. Charles North
Ellie Bawolek, swimming, Ohio University
Nicole Burton, swimming, University of Buffalo
Kane Kriz, swimming, University of Wyoming
Sophie Kirsten, soccer, Akron
Julia Larson, softball, Illinois State
Enya Linson. swimming, California-Santa Barbara
Bella Najera, soccer, Michigan State
Sophia Olman, softball, Eastern Illinois
Jessica Parker, volleyball, Elon University
Leigh VandeHei, softball, Butler University
Abby Vichich, soccer, UW Milwaukee
Kathryn Wolff, swimming, Youngstown State University
This list will be updated.