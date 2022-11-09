Signing Day: Kane County Athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday

Here is a comprehensive list of of the Kane County Chronicle coverage area athletes for early signing day.

Batavia

Amanda Otten, volleyball, Bowling Green

St. Francis

Rocco Tenuta, baseball, Hillside College

Hailey Dillon, softball, Concordia College, Chicago

Jessica Schmidt, volleyball, Bellarmine University

St. Charles East

Mitch Garcia, cross country, Western Iowa

Marissa Kalamaris, basketball, Colorado-Colorado Springs

Alivia Newberg, UC Davis

Seth Winkler, baseball, Kirkwood Community College

Jake Zitella, baseball, Illinois-Champaign

St. Charles North

Ellie Bawolek, swimming, Ohio University

Nicole Burton, swimming, University of Buffalo

Kane Kriz, swimming, University of Wyoming

Sophie Kirsten, soccer, Akron

Julia Larson, softball, Illinois State

Enya Linson. swimming, California-Santa Barbara

Bella Najera, soccer, Michigan State

Sophia Olman, softball, Eastern Illinois

Jessica Parker, volleyball, Elon University

Leigh VandeHei, softball, Butler University

Abby Vichich, soccer, UW Milwaukee

Kathryn Wolff, swimming, Youngstown State University

This list will be updated.