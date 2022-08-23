Girls Volleyball: Kane County Chronicle team preview capsules

The girls volleyball season started this week. Here are previews of Kane County Chronicle teams.
Batavia
Coach: McKenna Kelsay
Last year’s record: 17-19
Top returners: Amanda Otten, sr., S; Claire Ellward, sr., MH; Madelyn Hooper, sr., OH
Top newcomers: Makayla Hamilton, sr., MH; Teagan Rokos, so., DS
Worth noting: The Bulldogs were senior-heavy last season. The graduated Kyra Taylor arguably was their top offensive weapon. Otten, perhaps one of the top tier players in the DuKane Conference, should be in line for a big season.
Burlington Central
Coach: Julia Smagacz
Last year’s record: 22-16
Top returners: Brooke Hoffman, sr., OH; Ashley Arceo, jr., S; Rachel Burton, sr., MB
Top newcomers: Leah Freesemann, so., OH; Brianna Gritzman, so., DS-L; Sarah Jack, so., S; Peyton Strout, fr., MB
Worth noting: Smagacz takes over for Sam Mainzer, who coached the Rockets for two years. Burlington’s new coach graduated from Libertyville in 2013 and helped lead the Wildcats to fourth place in Class 4A during her senior year. Smagacz went on to play at Akron and has been a lower-level coach at Burlington since 2018. The Rockets will have to reload on offense after losing both of their All-FVC selections – Addy Nava and Rylie Hahn – to graduation. Nava paced Burlington with 325 kills. Hoffman will be a key returner at outside hitter and has received a handful of NCAA Division II offers. “BCHS volleyball has a lot of young talent coming up this year,” Smagacz said. “It will be a great growth year for our program. We are looking forward to a strong season.”
– Alex Kantecki
Geneva
Coach: Lauren Wicinski
Last year’s record: 8-26
Top returners: Lauren Benson, sr, MH; Sam Vanda, so., OH
Top newcomers: Abby Buban, sr., OH; Mia Kane, sr., S/OH
Worth noting: The Vikings have a roster that has a lot of potential. It starts with Benson and Vanda, who can build off notable seasons last year. They will be a 1-2 punch in the rotation. Kane, who transferred from Kaneland in the offseason, brings a few years of varsity experience with her and will acclimate to the conference in no time.
Kaneland
Coach: Cynthia Violett
Last year’s record: 34-4
Top returners: Brenna Ebert, sr., S; Gabriella Gatz, sr., OH
Top newcomers: Carmella Rio, jr., OH; Tori Vanderhorn, sr., DS
Worth noting: The Knights graduated an immense amount of talent, including Kane County Chronicle Girls Volleyball Player of the Year Maddie Buckley, Bella Rio and Mackenzie Ewen, after last season’s postseason run. Mia Kane also transferred to Geneva. Replenishing that production will be key.
Rosary
Coach: Franky Martinez
Last year’s record: 18-18
Top returners: Sarah Schmidt, sr., S; Jessica Hirner, sr., OH; Lola Blankenheim, sr., L
Top newcomers: Lillian Riddiford, fr., OH; Reese Gilla, so., OH
Worth noting: Rosary returns six players from last season, headlined by Schmidt and Hirner. How the Royals plan to replace the production of graduated senior Kylie Loquercio, who had 431 kills, will be key. The Royals are in a new athletic conference, the Girls Catholic Athletic Conference, and project to be competitive.
St. Charles East
Coach: Jennie Kull
Last year’s record: 17-17
Top returners: Lia Schneider, sr., L; Kate Goudreau, sr., OH; Sarah Musial, jr., S
Top newcomers: Kristin Erickson, sr., DS; Maddie Bach, jr., MH
Worth noting: Kull will be retiring at season’s end after 36 years of coaching volleyball. The Saints won a regional title last year and return several key players in the rotation in Schneider and Goudreau.
St. Charles North
Coach: Lindsay Hawkins
Last year’s record: 23-14
Top returners: Jessica Parker, sr., S; Katie Scherer, jr., L/DS
Top newcomers: Haley Burgdorf, fr., OH; Lauren Guajardo, jr., MH
Worth noting: The North Stars have two outstanding building blocks in Parker and Scherer. In her three varsity seasons, Parker already has reached 1,000 career assists. Scherer, a Maryland recruit, will be valuable in the back row with her length and passing ability. Burgdorf, a freshman, will be getting heavy playing time and is a name to keep an eye on.
St. Francis
Coach: Lisa Ston
Last year’s record: 24-14
Top returners: Addy Horner, so. S/RS; Jessica Schmidt, sr. MH; Anna Paquette, jr. OH/L; KK Dumpit, jr. S; Shay McMillen, jr. OH
Top newcomer: Katie Schuele, so. DS/S
Worth noting: The Spartans boast a solid returning corps from a powerful lineup that went three sets in 10 losses before losing to the 3A state runners-up. “We are excited about our experienced returning players and the leadership they bring,” Ston said. “It will be fun to watch this group develop chemistry and learn to compete as one unit.” Horner led the 2021 Spartans in kills (208) and aces (45) and was second in blocks (42) and assists (223) to Dumpit’s 353. McMillen (186) and Everett (136) were 2-3 in kills and Schmidt was third with 41 blocks.
– Bill Stone