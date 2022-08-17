Boys Golf: Previewing teams from around the Kane County Chronicle area

The boys golf season is underway. Here are previews of teams in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.
Batavia
Coach: Tim DeBruycker
Top returners: Gavin Newkirk, sr.; Tanner Gawlik, sr.; Drew Freedlund, jr.
Top newcomers: Ian Steelglove, jr.; Adam Warner, jr.; Ben Vozza, jr.
Worth noting: Batavia is poised to feature one of its deepest teams in quite some time with four returners in Newkirk, Gawlik, Freedlund and Jimmy Haug. Newkirk headlines the group after a phenomenal junior season that ended with him tying for 18th at state. Batavia could be a dark horse to win the DuKane Conference.
Burlington Central
Coach: Thomas Davies
Top returners: Ivan Larson, sr.; CJ Strout, sr.; Matthew Lemon, sr.
Top newcomers: Matthew Kowalik, so.; Cam Sarallo, so.; Luke Semyck, so.; Ben Chesney, so.
Worth noting: The Rockets will look strikingly different than last year’s team after graduating six seniors. Tyson Malak, the 2021 Kane County Chronicle Boys Golfer of the Year, is the notable departure. Larson, Strout and Lemon will be the Rockets’ top three competitors. Davies feels his team has the talent to compete early on and grow throughout the season.
Geneva
Coach: Eric Hatczel
Top returners: Austin Frick, sr.; Jesse Balc, sr.; Tyler Quisling, jr.
Top newcomers: Matt Trimble, fr.; Liam Kellegan, jr.
Worth noting: Geneva is typically the leader in the clubhouse for conference titles and more and this season is no different. Frick, a state qualifier, will be leading the charge alongside Balc, an all-conference selection, and Quisling. The Vikings return seven golfers this season.
Kaneland
Coach: Patrick Carter
Top returners: Gabe Gooch, sr.; Rocco Rosati, sr.
Top newcomers: Wes Hollis, jr.; Bradley Frank, jr.
Worth noting: Three key players have graduated, including Josh Pehl. There will be a bunch of new talent on the course as the Knights look to defend their regional title. Carter is in his first year as the coach after longtime coach Mark Meyer stepped down.
– Eddie Carifio
Marmion
Coach: Lou Solarte
Top returners: Regan Konen, so.; Evan Paganelis, so.; Dominic Howard, jr.
Top newcomer: Luke Feltner, fr.
Worth noting: Konen should be one of the top golfers in Kane County this season after being a state qualifier last year. The Cadets are young when it comes to varsity experience, but there is senior leadership with Judd Bohr.
St. Charles East
Coach: John Stock
Top returners: Gavin Hunt, sr.; Jack Evans, sr.
Top newcomer: Sean Haggerty, fr.
Worth noting: The Saints graduated some of their top varsity production, but bring back Hunt, who advanced to sectionals as an individual last year. At the McChesney Cup on Monday, Hunt earned the only Saints singles victory in the Ryder Cup-style event.
St. Charles North
Coach: Peter Gleason
Top returners: Mason Seigfried, sr.; Clay Heilman, sr.; Dan Rosengarten, sr.
Top newcomer: Keshav Gupta, jr.
Worth noting: With Seigfried, Heilman, Rosengarten and Jackson Spring returning from last season, the North Stars will pack a powerful punch. Seigfried, a state qualifier, should be one of the top competitors in Kane County this season.