August 16, 2022
Girls Golf: 5 to watch in the Kane County Chronicle area

By Jacob Bartelson

The girls golf season is underway. Here are five to watch in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area this season.

Emily Charles, St. Charles East, senior: Charles will certainly be a candidate for atop the Saints’ scorecard this season. The remaining part of their varsity lineup graduated, so look for Charles, a sectional qualifier, to be a consistent medalist finalist.

Emmy Hollarbush, St. Francis, junior: Hollarbush, who tied for 21st at state last season, will certainly be among the best in the area. She’ll lead a group who went undefeated in Metro Suburban Conference matches, regional champions and second at sectionals last year.

Katharine Marshall, Kaneland, senior: Marshall, a state qualifier last year, will no doubt headline the Knights this season after state-wide and national tournaments this past year.

Julia Skiba, Kaneland, senior: While Marshall may be the immediate name to know, don’t forget Skiba, who made a quality run in regionals last season. 1-2 punch.

Ally Ward, Geneva, junior: Ward should headline a group that graduated standout Reese Clark last season. Ward finished with a respectable score at regionals, which suggests an upward trajectory.

