Softball: St. Charles North splits doubleheader at Naperville Central

NAPERVILLE – It was about as different as two softball games could get.
St. Charles North traveled to Naperville Central on Saturday for a doubleheader and the North Stars crushed the Redhawks 20-0 in Game 1. But the Redhawks’ bats came alive in the nightcap with the team prevailing 11-8 with a rally in extra innings.
The North Stars (6-1) led 8-7 going into the bottom of the eighth. Central’s Luca Seeling, Courtney Fournier and Kendall Lenz loaded the bases with consecutive singles and that set the stage for freshman Jamie Saran, who belted a grand slam to clear the bases and give the Redhawks the victory.
“It’s an amazing feeling. The team helped by getting on base and cheering me on,” Saran said. “The pitch was over the plate and low. I like those, but I pretty much like everything.”
It was Saran’s second homer of the contest with a solo shot coming in the second. Teammate Olivia Samolej also hit two two-run homers including a two-run shot that tied the game at 7-7 in the seventh after Annie Saran had walked.
Winning pitcher Abby Hurst struck out six and she and the Central defense contributed to the North Stars stranding eight runners.
Central (4-3) has seen the most success so far this season when it hits the ball. Hits and runs had been a little hard to come by of late.
“Game 2 was a little more of what we have been accustomed to during our first four games,” said Redhawks coach Andy Nussbaum. “I liked how we hit, but there were little things as well like Annie (Saran) walking before Olivia’s homer. It was a great team victory.”
St. Charles North finished with 12 hits. Ashlee Chantos led the way with two hits and three RBIs including the single that plated Leigh VandeHei to put the North Stars ahead 8-7 in the top of the eighth.
The floodgates opened big time in Game 1 as St. Charles North finished with 21 hits. The team led 8-0 after two innings and 20-0 after three, scoring 12 runs on 11 hits.
Seven of the nine hitters in the St. Charles North lineup had at least two hits. Two other hitters had RBI sacrifice flies.
“We had some great swings, great at-bats and were able to put runs on the board,” said North Stars coach Tom Poulin. “I liked our at-bats in Game 2 as well.”
Sophia Olman led the way with four hits and four RBI. Megan Bauwens also had four hits and three RBI with VandeHei also connecting on four hits.
Saturday was sunny, but the wind and the temperature made the games a little frosty.
“We kept our hands and bats warm. We got hits and on base and scored so we could get off the field,” Olman said.
Winning pitcher for St. Charles North was Ava Goettel. She struck out five and allowed just two hits.
“It’s been a lot of fun (so far this season). We talk and communicate to each other. It’s fun to be a part of this team,” Olman said.
Nussbaum gave credit to the North Stars especially for their Game 1 efforts.
“Their hitting in Game 1 was amazing. I was very impressed. They have a very good team,” he said.