Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Rylie Hahn

Name: Rylie Hahn, senior

School: Burlington Central

Sport: Volleyball

Why she was selected: Hahn had seven kills in a loss to Jacobs on Sept. 7.

Kane County Chronicle sports reporter Jacob Bartelson caught up with Hahn to discuss her growth as a player and more. Below is an edited transcript:

Bartelson: What aspects of the sport have you improved upon the most in the last number of seasons?

Hahn: There have definitely been a number of things I’ve been working on in the last couple seasons. Skills-wise, I’ve been focusing on my back row game, especially because my position is meant to be a six-rotation spot. Being able to play your own back row is something that’s going to be super important for when I want to play in college. ... [Another aspect I] have been working on is definitely leadership and relationships with my teammates. ... Knowing that I want to play college volleyball, I know that leadership qualities are something that coaches look for, and I think that being a leader on the court is something that helps not only myself but the team dynamic as well.

Bartelson: What value has playing CHS volleyball brought to your life?

Hahn: A value that CHS volleyball has brought into my life is the idea of just pure dedication and commitment. I have had a new head coach every year that I have been a part of the program, so between the rebuilding of the culture throughout the program and new faces constantly joining, I think that it could’ve been really easy for our girls to get sidetracked but we never did. We have always had a focus during practice and especially during games. Every single person came in and was ready to work, no matter what was going on behind the scenes of the program.

Bartelson: For fun, what is your favorite game day tradition? Can be a meal, pregame pump up song, whatever.

Hahn: My favorite game day tradition is either the locker room dance parties right before we run out or the chant ‘big blue’ that we do in front of all the fans right before warmups start.

Bartelson: For fun, if you could be a character in a movie or book universe (like in Harry Potter or whatever) where would you place yourself in? Why?

Hahn: If I could be any character in a book or movie, I would want to be Nemo because I am a very fun person and love new adventures.