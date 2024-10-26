Election 2024 Questionnaire: Dale Berman, Kane County Board District 2

Dale Berman, incumbent candidate for Kane County Board District 2, answers a question during a candidate forum for the 2024 General Election hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 at Batavia City Hall. (Sandy Bressner)

Name: Dale Berman

Party: Democratic

What in your professional experience best qualifies you for a seat on the Kane County Board?

North Aurora Village Board – Elected Trustee 14 years, President (Mayor) 1 years. In serve on: Aurora Ares Convention & Visitors Bureau, Waubonsee Community College Foundation Board Past Boards served on: Fox Valley Park District, Provena Mercy Foundation, NIU Alumni.

Why are you the better candidate?

I am the incumbent. I understand how Kane County Government works. I have demonstrated my ability to work with a 24 member board. I have successfully served on many county regular and adhoc committees.

What do you think are the three biggest challenges Kane County will face during the next term and what solutions would you propose.

Finances – Mental Health = Maintain/Improve current programs and services. – Need additional revenue, no tax increase in 14 years. Approved proposal for 0.75% sales tax increase vote in 2025.

What goals would you like to accomplish during your term?

I have dedicated many years in service to my community and want to continue. Continue to work at and accomplish challenges.

Do you believe you can serve your constituents in a bipartisan manner? Why or why not?

Yes. I have demonstrated this in my past service.

In 2019, Kane County adopted the Greenest Region Compact, the largest sustainability collective of communities in the US. Do you believe the county board has a role in addressing this? Why or why not?

Yes All of us have a role in this. Climate change is real and we are witnessing it every day. Continue: planting trees, electric vehicles, solar fields, wind energy, and other non-toxic power sources. There is a cost to this and we must balance cost vs. benefits.

