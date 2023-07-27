Mystery Diner in Geneva: Nobel House a winner for food and ambience

A sunny afternoon lured us to the patio nestled behind Nobel House in downtown Geneva.

It turned out to be an appealing, shaded place to pair some craft beer and iced tea with the restaurant’s signature smoked meats and creative fare. The outdoor setting is replete with strings of lights overhead, two screens for sports action, lush displays of blooming flowers and heaters in case of a chill. Judging by the well-behaved pooch at a neighboring table, it’s also dog-friendly.

The chopped salad, ordered with smoked pulled chicken, also offers cucumber, tomato, carrots, bacon, red onion and tangy blue cheese crumbles. (Shaw Local News Network)

I selected the chopped salad, which arrived with a more than generous serving of pulled chicken atop a bed of romaine lettuce, with tasty cucumber, tomato, carrots, bacon and tangy blue cheese crumbles. I had them hold the red onion and swapped out the vinegar-forward herb vinaigrette for a top-notch blue cheese dressing. The smoked chicken was tender and flavorful, and provided nice leftovers.

This order of Meat and Two features pulled pork, homemade chips and baked beans, with pickles and Texas toast. (Shaw Local News Network)

My fellow diner chose the Meat and Two: offering a choice of one or two meats and two sides served with Texas toast and pickles. The smoked choices are pulled pork, sliced brisket, pit ham or pulled chicken. He went with the pulled pork, lean and flavorful on its own, but accompanied by excellent barbecue sauce on the side. The pickles were tasty, as were the homemade chips he selected as one of the sides. The baked beans were a decadent treat with a rich, smoky flavor, sweetened with brown sugar and spiked with tidbits of meat.

A fresh iced tea and a nitro stout are served on the back patio at Nobel House in Geneva. (Shaw Local News Network)

To reach the patio, we walked through the restaurant with its spacious bar at one end. A helpful bartender provided a taste from among the thoughtful collection of craft beers listed on a blackboard, so my companion could zero in on his flavor of choice. He took a pass on a delicious summer brew with fruit notes for a nitro stout.

The subtle aroma of bacon sparked our appetites as we moved through the dining room, an expansive space accented with brick and wood. A portrait of Alfred Nobel, creator of the Nobel Prize, catches one’s eye off the entrance. The name Nobel inspired the establishment’s identity in a nod to excellence, according to the website.

The menu tempts with a lobster roll plus a lobster grilled cheese with butter-poached, cold-water lobster served with aged white cheddar and aioli on sourdough. The kitchen also features burgers, tacos, burnt ends, a Nashville hot sandwich, salmon, shrimp, and a build your own bowl with seasoned white rice, roasted broccoli, Brussels sprouts and carrots to which one can add all types of toppings and sauces.

Our friendly server kept an attentive eye on us, and told us desserts are featured weekends, so plan for your sweet tooth accordingly. Nobel House has an adjoining event space for private occasions, and a sister location in Glen Ellyn.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Nobel House

WHERE: 309 W. State St., Geneva

PHONE: 630-402-0452

INFORMATION: www.nobelhouserestaurants.com