Mystery Diner: Geneva Winery uncorks fun, effervescent outing

The Third Street shopping and dining hub in downtown Geneva, known for a wide-ranging array of enticements, counts a winery as one of its special draws. The sprawling lawn at Geneva Winery is home to a lively touch of “wine country,” complemented by live music on the weekends.

The interior of the residential-style building has been made over into a tasting room with a long bar, the compact winery occupying an adjoining space. The venture is about to celebrate its second anniversary.

The porch provides a flower-bedecked view of the expansive outdoor seating that beckons at Geneva Winery. (Shaw Media photo)

When we stopped by on a late afternoon, outdoor tables shielded from the sun by umbrellas were filling up. The ambiance is relaxed, and we spotted children and a well-behaved dog among the guests.

Geneva Winery is happy to pair its wines with patrons’ favorite meals, and invites them to bring in food. We saw a variety of carryout items from nearby establishments being enjoyed. Our server shared a flyer from Copper Fox, which highlighted such items as an Angus burger and lobster roll to goat cheese arancini, all available for delivery to one’s table with a phone call.

Milano Salami is one of the delectable offerings at Geneva Winery. (Shaw Media photo)

The other option is to create a charcuterie board style of repast from specialty salami, cheeses and other treats offered by Geneva Winery. That’s the route we picked, and it was a delicious choice.

Everything arrived in its original packaging on a cutting board, accompanied by a sharp knife. We paired crackers with a lusciously flavorful Milano Salami and a tangy wedge of Glacier Penta Creme Blue Cheese. The nibbling was perfect as we enjoyed a flight of four wines we selected from the wine list, which ranges from sparkling, white, red and rosé to dessert and fruit wines, and even slushies – the day’s flavors were pineapple and watermelon.

Glacier Penta Creme Blue Cheese is a creamy treat at Geneva Winery. (Shaw Media photo)

The server provides a marker and mini wipeable board on which you list your quartet of wine selections. An attractive stand that revolves easily presents the glasses at different heights, topped by your list identifying the picks from top to bottom. Our server was attentive and helpful in crafting our enjoyable, relaxed experience.

So that patrons can taste more of the offerings at Geneva Winery, a flight artfully delivers a choice of any four from a range of sparkling, white, red, rosé, dessert and fruit wines. (Shaw Media photo)

The 3-ounce pours were generous. We enjoyed the aromatic sparkling Symphony, as well as a dry Pinot Gris and a red called The Goat.

Another tasting option is to try half- to 1-ounce samples offered at the indoor bar where staff share their expertise. A Wine Club has its own special perks, such as discounts on wine purchases, members-only events and complimentary wine tastings. The winery’s bottles appear to be popular souvenirs and gifts.

Geneva Winery has created a convivial space to share wines and food on a date night or with friends and family.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Geneva Winery

WHERE: 426 S. Third St., Geneva

PHONE: 630-402-0739

INFORMATION: www.genevawine.com