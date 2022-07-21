Mystery Diner in St. Charles: Jalapeño Grille satisfies cravings for Mexican fare

When a yen for Mexican food hit me in between running errands, The Jalapeño Grille in St. Charles sprang to mind.

The former gas station on Route 31 was turned into a casual Mexican restaurant that sits on its own island ringed by roads, and conveniently has its own parking lot. Opened in 2003, the eatery three years later was transformed into a work of art with exterior murals by St. Charles native Joe Gagnepain of Art by Joseph. One of his dramatic horse sculptures graces the parking lot for another visual cue.

People can phone in orders or walk in and head straight back to the counter to order food, with menu items listed on large blackboards. A separate window closer to the door is where orders are picked up. The service is always friendly.

People can dine in the space off the entry or in the adjoining dining room, with ample tables and Mexican folk art and other colorful works on the walls.

We’re fond of the eatery’s burritos and tostadas. The guacamole tostada with lettuce, tomatoes, beans and mildly seasoned avocado is a refreshingly light treat atop a beautifully crisped corn tortilla.

Bistec a la Mexicana comes with creamy refried beans with a touch of melted cheese, rice, and a mix of sauteed onions and peppers including jalapeños with good-sized strips of thinly cut beef. A choice of corn or flour tortillas completes the dish. (Shaw Media photo)

But we went a different direction on this visit for carryout food, with my dining companion ordering the bistec a la Mexicana. The dinner was served with creamy refried beans with a touch of melted cheese, rice, and a nice mix of sauteed onions and peppers including jalapeños complementing good-sized strips of thinly cut beef. He ordered it with corn tortillas on the side, and added avocado slices that arrived perfectly ripened for a velvety contrast.

“It was flavorful and satisfying,” he said.

A shrimp taco (clockwise from left) shares the plate with avocado slices, corn tortillas and a fish taco topped by crunchy fresh slaw. (Shaw Media photo)

I opted for two seafood tacos, one shrimp and the other fish. The shrimp, which were chopped into chunks and paired with tomato and onions, were topped with cilantro for tangy flavor. The fish taco featured a lightly breaded, mild white fish with a crunchy fresh coleslaw on top.

Breakfast lovers should make note the restaurant opens at 8 a.m. seven days a week, and serves breakfast dishes all day. The menu says its signature Volcan is prepared with a fresh cornbread patty piled high with beans, choice of chorizo or ham, three eggs over easy and homemade salsa topped with cheese. Non-Mexican items also are on the menu.

A few umbrella-shaded tables are outside the restaurant, and just to the south is Mt. St. Mary Park, a perfect place to enjoy a picnic along the Fox River.

When a craving hits, The Jalapeño Grille stands ready to satisfy it.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to restaurant staff when ordering or picking up the food. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: The Jalapeño Grille

WHERE: 602 Geneva Road (Route 31), St. Charles

WHEN: 8 a.m. daily; open until 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and until 8 p.m. Sunday

INFO: 630-587-1918