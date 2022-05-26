Mystery Diner in Elburn: Obscurity Brewing in Elburn fires up appetites

A short and scenic ride westward into the countryside led us to Obscurity Brewing in the heart of Elburn, just off Route 47.

The large interior is home to a long, full bar near the entrance, a brewery production area with tanks at the back, and ample seating at tables and high-tops, including community-sized ones ideal for families or groups. Opposite the bar, the open kitchen gives off the tantalizing aroma of smoked meats.

The restaurant’s website notes Obscurity lives by the barbecue golden rule of “low and slow,” with its food slow-smoked in the wood-burning smoker daily.

Eye-catching murals soar above the dining room at Obscurity Brewing in Elburn. (Shaw Media photo)

It’s a relaxed, rustic setting with a high ceiling, and wonderfully executed murals on large walls near the kitchen. They range from a pop take on an urban landscape to a giant bee, emblematic of Obscurity’s mead production.

A flight of beer, cider and mead provides an ideal way to sample selections from the wide array of offerings at the brewery. (Shaw Media photo)

Several families with children were dining indoors while we were there. And the place was filling quickly.

The menu features barbecue meats, appetizers, sandwiches, sides, salads, desserts and a children’s menu.

We were having a tough time deciding between the barbecue choices of brisket, shoulder, shrimp and St. Louis-style ribs. Turkey and meatloaf round out the list. The problem was solved when we spotted the “pick three” option, which serves two people.

To sample the tempting-sounding side dishes, we picked three out of the four to accompany our meal: charred citrus coleslaw, baked beans, and the tangy Midwest Street Corn Cup, featuring smoked corn topped with chipotle lime ranch, Cotija cheese, cilantro and Tajin seasoning. All were good, with the smoked maple bourbon baked beans a decadent standout, spiked with bacon, peppers and brown sugar.

The fourth side dish option is chili cheese grits with fire-roasted poblanos and red peppers.

This "pick three" barbecue entree features beef brisket, pork shoulder and shrimp on skewers, accompanied by pickles and a slice of white bread. The sides include charred citrus coleslaw, Midwest Street Corn Cup and smoked maple bourbon baked beans. (Shaw Media photo)

A large, paper-lined tray arrived with our barbecue selections attractively arranged. Three excellent sauces enhanced the flavorful, tender beef brisket and pork shoulder, joined by two delicious skewers of lightly charred shrimp.

We mixed and matched a flight of five, 5-ounce Obscurity drinks, from creamy stouts to mead, cider and red ale.

A covered patio adjoins the restaurant. And located just across the drive is the beer garden, featuring live music at 7 p.m. Saturdays, when Mother Nature cooperates. The spacious area, which boasts bag games and its own bar, also hosts special events.

Just a couple blocks to the east is Obscurity Mead Hall & Cidery at 21 S. Main St.

Venturing farther afield, the Obscurity food truck will be present at every Kane County Cougars home game this summer in Geneva, offering a mix of its staples, as well as items served only at the ballpark.

Obscurity Brewing has established a fun, welcoming collection of destinations in Elburn.

• The Mystery Diner is a newsroom employee at the Kane County Chronicle. The diner’s identity is not revealed to the restaurant staff before or during the meal. If the Mystery Diner cannot recommend the establishment, we will not publish a review.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Obscurity Brewing

WHERE: 113 W. North St., Elburn

PHONE: 630-320-2255

INFORMATION: www.drinkobscurity.com