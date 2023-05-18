Holocaust-era instruments of Violins of Hope to be played by Elgin Symphony Orchestra

Eighteen Jewish musicians’ instruments saved from the Holocaust era and restored by Israeli master violin makers will make their way to the stage of The Hemmens Cultural Center in Elgin in the hands of Elgin Symphony Orchestra members at 8 p.m. May 20.

As ESO Concertmaster Isabella Lippi will tell you, musicians don’t often have the opportunity to play instruments other than their own, a news release stated. That is why she and her fellow strings musicians are looking particularly forward to the ESO’s Violins of Hope concert. ESO musicians will perform on 17 violins and one viola previously owned by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust.

The instruments are part of a 70-piece collection featured in displays and in concerts arranged by JCC Chicago across Illinois through the Violins of Hope project occurring now through September.

“I have heard about the Violins of Hope previously, and I feel very privileged to have the opportunity to participate in this incredible concert,” Lippi said in the release. “I am very curious and excited to play these violins, as this is such an intimate way to connect with the souls of these brave musicians. It’s always a treat to play on a different instrument as it doesn’t happen often, so I am very much looking forward to this concert!”

Violins of Hope aims to bring awareness and insight by telling stories of resilience, resistance and unity through the power of a musical experience. Each instrument in the collection has its own story about a Jewish musician’s life. Some are stories of survival, because playing for the German soldiers saved many Jewish lives. Others are of despair, such as the story of the violin that was thrown off a train by a Jewish musician on his way to a concentration camp.

These stories will be shared in a pre-concert chat by musicologist and “Violins of Hope” author James A. Grymes starting at 7 p.m. May 20 at The Hemmens.

At 8 p.m., the ESO concert, featuring Mahler’s “Adagietto,” John Williams’ “Theme From Schindler’s List” and Mendelssohn’s Sinfonia No. 10 in B minor, will begin. The program will be conducted by Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra Artistic Director Matthew Sheppard.

“I am humbled by this idea (to play instruments from the Holocaust); the experience will be quite another thing,” Carol Dylan, violinist with the ESO, said in the release. “It is a great honor to play these instruments, helping them sing again after all these years. In doing so, we are giving voice to the victims and their message of hope.”

The ESO concert features the most Violins of Hope instruments in a concert in the Chicago area.

Tickets for the ESO’s Violins of Hope concert start at $20, and are available on the ESO’s website, www.ElginSymphony.org, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday by calling its box office at 847-888-4000. Student tickets cost $10, and youth ages 17 and younger may attend for free with an accompanying adult; the limit is one free youth ticket per adult ticket purchase.

The ESO’s Violins of Hope concert is made possible by The Seigle Foundation and JCC Chicago, in partnership with the Gail Borden Public Library and the City of Elgin Cultural Arts Commission. For a list of all Violins of Hope events across Illinois, visit www.jccchicago.org/violins-of-hope.

About Violins for Hope

Israeli violinmakers, Amnon and Avshalom Weinstein, have spent the last 20 years collecting and repairing 70 Holocaust-era violins and other stringed instruments from around the world, some with the Star of David on the back and others with names and dates inscribed on the instrument. Together, they have lovingly located and restored the violins to reclaim their lost heritage, give voice to the victims, and reinforce essential messages of hope, harmony and humanity.

The violins have traveled to cities across the globe, including Rome, Tel Aviv, Berlin, Cleveland, London, Washington, Sarasota, Birmingham, Fort Wayne, Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Richmond and now Chicago. For more information, visit www.violins-of-hope.com.