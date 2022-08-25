The best burger places in Kane County

In honor of National Burger Day on Aug. 25 we’ve made a list of the best places to get a burger in Kane County. The results were determined in the 2022 Kane County Best of the Fox Readers’ Choice awards. Voting took place March 17 - April 10. Results were published May 26.

Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery - Voted Best Hamburger

Address: 306 W. State Street, Geneva

Hours: Monday & Tuesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday & Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Sunday: 10am to 9pm (Brunch service 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., full menu available at 11 a.m.)

Phone: 630-208-7070

Social Media: Facebook - Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery, Instagram - #stockholmsbrewpub

The Pub Maple Park - Voted One of the Best

Address: 221 Main St., Maple Park

Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. Friday & Saturday & 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday

Phone: 815-827-3452

Social Media: Facebook - The Pub Maple Park, Instagram - The Pub Maple Park

The Burger Local - Voted One of the Best

Address: 577 S. 3rd St. Suite 102, Geneva

Hours: Sunday - Tuesday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Wednesday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 10 a.m. Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Phone: 630-232-2806

Social Media: Facebook - The Burger Local, Instagram - The Burger Local

Address: 1961 W Wilson St, Batavia

Hours: 7 days a week Monday - Sunday 6:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Phone: 847-765-2000

Social Media: Facebook - Apple Villa Famous Pancake House

Address: 825 South Randall Road, St. Charles

Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: 331-235-5200

Social Media: Facebook - Wahlburgers, Twitter - @Wahlburgers, Instagram - Wahlburgers, TikTok - wahlburgersofficial

Address: 3895 E Main St, St Charles, and multiple locations around the country.

Hours: 7 days a week Monday - Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Phone: 630-762-8484

Social Media: Facebook - Portillo’s, Twitter - @portilloshotdog, Instagram - Portillo’s Hot Dogs, TikTok - portilloshotdogs, YouTube - Portillo’s

Address: 33 West New York St., Aurora

Hours: Wednesday - Thursday 11 a.m. – 09 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday - Tuesday closed.

Phone: 630-340-3719

Social Media: Facebook - Gillerson’s Grubbery, Twitter - @GillersonsGrub, Instagram - gillersonsgrubbery, Yelp - Gillerson’s Grubbery

Address: 3 S. Batavia Avenue, Batavia

Hours: Monday - Thursday 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Phone: 630-482-3663

Social Media: Facebook - Gammon Coach House - Crafted Brews & Comfort Foods, Twitter - @GammonHouse

Address: 300 W Main St, St. Charles

Hours: 7 days a week Monday - Sunday 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Phone: 630-584-4414

Social Media: Facebook - Filling Station Pub and Grill, Twitter - @TFS_Stc

Address: 309 W. Main St. Maple Park (Another location in Utica, Illinois)

Hours: Monday - Tuesday closed, Wednesday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Phone: 815-827-0827

Social Media: Facebook - Lodi Tap House