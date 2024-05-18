Boys tennis: St. Charles East’s Tiernan Price wins sectional title, heading to state for third time

St. Charles East’s Tiernan Price plays during the St. Charles North boys tennis sectional Saturday, May 18, 2024 in St. Charles. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

ST. CHARLES – Tiernan Price’s tennis game was clicking on all cylinders.

The St. Charles East senior was efficient in disposing of St. Charles North’s Jonathan Spicer 7-6, 6-0 in the championship match of Saturday’s Class 2A St. Charles North sectional.

Price, 20-7 on the season, will be making his third straight trip to the state finals.

“It’s the best tennis I have played all season,” said Price. “I was able to hit to his backhand. It will help that I have played at the state finals before.”

St. Charles East coach Rob Livermore was impressed with his senior’s play.

“He was on the attack and aggressive from the get-go.” said the Saints coach. “He was full throttle the whole match with no letdown.”

St. Charles North coach Sean Masoncup gave Price credit.

“Give credit where credit is due,” said Masoncup. “He came out ready to play.”

St. Charles East’s Alex Sternowski defeated Ben Goddard of St. Charles North 7-5, 6-4 in the third-place match.

Batavia seniors TJ Stras and Erik Warner have won two sectionals in a row and are making their third straight trip to the state finals.

The talented senior duo cruised past St. Charles North’s Noah Bajuk-Cole Weddle 6-3, 6-0.

The match was delayed 25 minutes because Warner rolled his ankle.

“I felt fine after play was resumed,” Warner said. “It was so hot actually the delay might have helped us.”

Stras and Warner, 28-7 on the season, are winless in their two trips to the state meet.

“We have had some tough draws,” said Stras. “We hope to get a couple of wins.”

Batavia coach Brad Nelson hopes his Bulldogs duo end their careers on a high note.

“They have had some tough draws,” said Nelson. “I am hoping they get a good draw and get a couple of wins to end their careers. They are great friends, have good chemistry and they communicate well.”

St. Charles North won its second straight sectional team title. The North Stars scored 27 points to place first followed by Geneva (17), St. Charles East (16) and Batavia (12).

Masoncup’s sons Tyler and Aaron, who play at Geneva, advanced to the state finals in doubles with a third-place finish.

“It is something we can talk about 20 Christmases from now,” said coach Sean Masoncup. “It is a very cool experience.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240518/boys-tennis/boys-tennis-saints-spicer-nets-sectional-singles-title-st-charles-north-wins-team-crown/?NoCache=1