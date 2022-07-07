Enjoying a drink or meal outside at one of Kane County’s many beer gardens or restaurant patios is one of the best parts about summer in the TriCities area.

Here is a list of the Top 10 beer gardens/restaurant patios in Kane County.

The results were determined in the 2022 Kane County Readers Choice Best of the Fox awards. Voting took place March 17 - April 10. Results were published May 26.

A flight of beer, cider and mead at Obscurity Brewing. (Shaw Local File Photo) (Shaw Media photo)

Obscurity Brewing and Craft Mead - Voted Best Beer Garden/Outdoor Dining

Address: 21 S. Main St. Elburn (Two locations in Elburn and one in Utica)

Hours: Closed Monday through Wednesday, Thursday 4 - 9 p.m., Friday 4 - 10 p.m., Saturday noon - 10 p.m., Sunday noon - 6 p.m.

Phone: 630-320-2255

Social Media: Facebook - Obscurity Brewing & Craft Mead. Instagram - drinkobscurity.

Obscurity Brewing in Elburn (Shaw Media photo)

The Pub Maple Park - Voted One of the Best

Address: 221 Main St., Maple Park

Hours: Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., Sunday 11 am. – 9 p.m.

Phone: 815-827-3452

Social Media: Facebook - The Pub Maple Park, Instagram - thepubmaplepark

The Pub in Maple Park

Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery - Voted One of the Best

Address: 306 W. State St., Geneva

Hours: Monday & Tuesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday & Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Brunch service 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., full menu available at 11 a.m.)

Phone: 630-208-7070

Social Media: Facebook - Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery, Instagram - #stockholmsbrewpub

Stockholm's outdoor dining area

Address: 39W149 Plank Road, Elgin

Hours: Closed Monday & Tuesday, Wednesday through Friday 2 - 9 p.m., Saturday noon - 9 p.m., Sunday noon - 7 p.m.

Beer Garden Hours - Wednesday through Friday 2 - 9 p.m., Saturday noon - 9 p.m., Sunday noon - 7 p.m.

Phone: No phone number listed.

Social Media: Facebook - Plank Road Tap Room, Instagram - @PLANKROADTAPROOM

Address: 513 S. 3rd St., Geneva

Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Phone: 630-208-1588

Social Media: Facebook - Preservation

Preservation in Geneva. (Shaw Media photo)

Address: 12 N. River St., Batavia

Hours: Closed Monday, Tuesday through Thursday, noon - 10 p.m., Friday & Saturday noon - 1 a.m., Sunday noon - 9 p.m.

Phone: 630-406-9200

Social Media: Facebook - Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden

The Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden in Batavia. (Shaw Media photo)

Address: 330 W. State St., Geneva

Hours: Monday & Tuesday 3 to 9 p.m., Wednesday & Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: 630-262-8440

Social Media: Facebook - Aurelio’s Pizza of Geneva, Twitter - @AureliosPizza

The patio at Aurelio's of Geneva. (Shaw Media photo)

Address: 300 W. Main St., St. Charles

Hours: Sunday through Saturday 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Phone: 630-584-4414

Social Media: Facebook - Filling Station Pub and Grill

The Filling Station Pub & Grill is an institution in downtown St. Charles. (Shaw Media photo)

Address: 155 S. Randall Road, Elgin

Hours: Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. - midnight, Sunday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Phone: 224-535-9544

Social Media: Facebook - Old Republic Kitchen + Bar

Address: 649 W. State St., Geneva

Hours: Monday - Wednesday noon - 9 p.m., Thursday noon - 10 p.m., Friday & Saturday noon - 11 p.m., Sunday noon - 9 p.m.

Phone: 630-345-6274

Social Media: Facebook - Art History Brewing