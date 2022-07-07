Enjoying a drink or meal outside at one of Kane County’s many beer gardens or restaurant patios is one of the best parts about summer in the TriCities area.
Here is a list of the Top 10 beer gardens/restaurant patios in Kane County.
The results were determined in the 2022 Kane County Readers Choice Best of the Fox awards. Voting took place March 17 - April 10. Results were published May 26.
Obscurity Brewing and Craft Mead - Voted Best Beer Garden/Outdoor Dining
Address: 21 S. Main St. Elburn (Two locations in Elburn and one in Utica)
Hours: Closed Monday through Wednesday, Thursday 4 - 9 p.m., Friday 4 - 10 p.m., Saturday noon - 10 p.m., Sunday noon - 6 p.m.
Phone: 630-320-2255
Social Media: Facebook - Obscurity Brewing & Craft Mead. Instagram - drinkobscurity.
The Pub Maple Park - Voted One of the Best
Address: 221 Main St., Maple Park
Hours: Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., Sunday 11 am. – 9 p.m.
Phone: 815-827-3452
Social Media: Facebook - The Pub Maple Park, Instagram - thepubmaplepark
Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery - Voted One of the Best
Address: 306 W. State St., Geneva
Hours: Monday & Tuesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday & Thursday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Brunch service 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., full menu available at 11 a.m.)
Phone: 630-208-7070
Social Media: Facebook - Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery, Instagram - #stockholmsbrewpub
Plank Road Tap Room
Address: 39W149 Plank Road, Elgin
Hours: Closed Monday & Tuesday, Wednesday through Friday 2 - 9 p.m., Saturday noon - 9 p.m., Sunday noon - 7 p.m.
Beer Garden Hours - Wednesday through Friday 2 - 9 p.m., Saturday noon - 9 p.m., Sunday noon - 7 p.m.
Phone: No phone number listed.
Social Media: Facebook - Plank Road Tap Room, Instagram - @PLANKROADTAPROOM
Preservation
Address: 513 S. 3rd St., Geneva
Hours: Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Phone: 630-208-1588
Social Media: Facebook - Preservation
Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden
Address: 12 N. River St., Batavia
Hours: Closed Monday, Tuesday through Thursday, noon - 10 p.m., Friday & Saturday noon - 1 a.m., Sunday noon - 9 p.m.
Phone: 630-406-9200
Social Media: Facebook - Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden
Aurelio’s Pizza of Geneva
Address: 330 W. State St., Geneva
Hours: Monday & Tuesday 3 to 9 p.m., Wednesday & Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Phone: 630-262-8440
Social Media: Facebook - Aurelio’s Pizza of Geneva, Twitter - @AureliosPizza
The Filling Station Pub & Grill
Address: 300 W. Main St., St. Charles
Hours: Sunday through Saturday 11 a.m. - 2 a.m.
Phone: 630-584-4414
Social Media: Facebook - Filling Station Pub and Grill
Old Republic Kitchen and Bar
Address: 155 S. Randall Road, Elgin
Hours: Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. - midnight, Sunday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Phone: 224-535-9544
Social Media: Facebook - Old Republic Kitchen + Bar
Art History Brewing
Address: 649 W. State St., Geneva
Hours: Monday - Wednesday noon - 9 p.m., Thursday noon - 10 p.m., Friday & Saturday noon - 11 p.m., Sunday noon - 9 p.m.
Phone: 630-345-6274
Social Media: Facebook - Art History Brewing