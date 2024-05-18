Geneva plan commission to hear proposal for 85-foot cell tower

A simulation of what a proposed 85-foot cell tower would look like in a strip mall at 1749 S. Randall Road, Geneva. The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider the proposal at a hearing 7 p.m. May 23. (Image provided by City of Geneva)

The Geneva Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a proposal for an 85-foot Verizon cell tower at a public hearing at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 23, at City Hall, 109 James St.

The tower is proposed to be located in a strip mall at 1749 S. Randall Road within a trash receptacle in back of the stores, documents show.

The applicants, Verizon Wirelss and Dolan Realty Advisors LLC of Kirkwood, Missouri, said it would be a stealth tower where antennas and cables would be concealed within the pole. The pole could support four wireless carriers, reducing the need for other towers in the area, according to the application.

The area would be leased, according to the filing.

The full application is on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us.