Fowler dancers to present ‘Grease and More!’

For three magical summer days (and nights), “Grease” once more will be the word, as the Beth Fowler Dance Company and Beth Fowler School of Dance present “Grease and More!,” telling the story of teen transformation and romance in the 1950s at Rydell High.

The family-friendly show promises to leave audiences of all ages smiling, as the dance company closes out its 2021-22 season.

Performances will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11; and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St. in DeKalb.

The show will feature the original soundtrack from the motion picture, featuring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

“It’s just such an entertaining, fun show,” company dancer Kamryn King of St. Charles said in a news release. “Everyone who comes to that theater is going to leave with a smile on their face.”

King, 18, will dance the role of Sandy, as one of the headliners of the large cast.

King has danced with the Fowler studio from the age of 5, and has performed in “Grease” two previous times in other roles, as a younger dancer. Her role as Sandy marks her first time securing the lead in a Fowler production.

King, who graduated in May from St. Charles East High School, said she is most excited to share the stage in “Grease” with some of her best friends, perhaps for the final time.

“We grew up together, and we all just love this show so much,” King said in the release. “It’s the perfect way for us to go out, together.”

King will partner with Ben Fowler, 19, of Kingston, who will dance the role of Danny Zuko.

Fowler and King noted they both have known each other throughout their childhood and teen years, and share tremendous chemistry on stage as good friends.

Both Fowler and King said the dancers truly have fun dancing in “Grease,” in large part because it is so different from the more ballet-focused dance productions the Fowler company traditionally presents.

“We really get into the acting aspect of it, bringing our characters to life in our own way,” Fowler said in the release. “And the audiences really get into it with us. It’s just great.”

Ben noted he is following in the footsteps of his brother, Brandon Fowler, who also portrayed Danny Zuko when the company last presented “Grease” five years ago.

“Brandon did a phenomenal job,” Ben Fowler said in the release. “It’s been a fun opportunity for me to get into this character for myself, as Danny is kind of a bad boy, and I’m much more of a nice guy.”

The cast will feature many other company dancers in various roles, as well as students from the Beth Fowler School of Dance in children’s roles.

Fowler also will lead an ensemble cast of special guest stars, including boys recruited from local families and schools in DeKalb and Kane counties. The boys participated in weeks of special training and rehearsals to prepare them to take up the roles of Zuko’s friends and classmates, including the T-Birds and the jocks of Rydell High.

In addition to “Grease,” the Fowler production will feature an array of other dance numbers in many different styles from all classes at BFSD’s studios in Genoa and St. Charles and a full complement of award-winning choreography from the the school’s competitive performing dance groups.

Tickets cost $24 for adults, and $15 for children ages 4-12. Children age 3 and younger get in free. All tickets are reserved seating. Every child’s ticket includes an invitation to meet Danny and Sandy onstage after the show, where photos may be taken.

Tickets are available online at www.BethFowlerDanceCompany.com, by phone through the Egyptian Theatre box office at 815-758-1225 or at the door one hour before performances.