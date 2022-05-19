Celebrate Judy Garland centennial at St. Charles concert starring Joan Ellison

The year 2022 marks the centennial of the birth of famed American singer, actress and entertainer Judy Garland. On May 21, at the Baker Community Center in downtown St. Charles, vocalist and renowned Judy Garland tribute performer Joan Ellison will take the audience on an intimate journey through Garland’s life and career, from her swing-singing days at MGM to her sold-out concerts around the globe.

The 7:30 p.m. concert concludes the spring season of “Saturday Night Lights” events, presented at the Baker Community Center and produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center in cooperation with the St. Charles Park District, a news release stated. Tickets include coupons for complimentary beverages (wine, beer and soft drinks). The Baker Community Center is accessible, and the concert is suitable for all ages.

For a link to online ticketing, visit www.NorrisCulturalArts.com. For information, call 630-584-7200.

Ellison describes the concert as “a highly personal love letter to the genius of Judy Garland and her path to true love.” She will perform many of Garland’s most beloved songs, including “The Trolley Song,” “Over the Rainbow,” “Just in Time,” “If Love Were All,” “The Boy Next Door,” “I Got Rhythm,” “By Myself,” “The Man That Got Away,” “The Palace Medley” and “Get Happy.” Joining Ellison for the performance are pianist Shane Schag and cellist Nora Willauer.