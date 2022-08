Kane County high school athletes who signed with colleges on NCAA signing day Wednesday

Here is a list of local athletes in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area who signed with colleges on Wednesday’s Signing Day.

Batavia

Girls Basketball

Claire Nazos-University of Dubuque

Tessa Towers-Wisconsin

Boys Basketball

Ethan Ivan-Wisconsin Parkside

Austin Ambrose-Wisconsin Parkside

Girls Swimming

Ashley Sego-Miami (Ohio) University

Girls Cross Country

Katrina Schlenker-Liberty University

Geneva

Women’s Soccer

Kya Trejo- Eastern Illinois University

Women’s Golf

Reese Clark- High Point University

Men’s Track and Field

Landon Zimny- Concordia University

Kaneland

Softball:

Grace Algrim- University of Northern Colorado

Taylor Hames - Mount Mary University

Volleyball:

Maddie Buckley - Ball State University

Meghan O’Sullivan - Grand Valley State University

St. Charles North

Softball

Ashlee Chantos- Winona State University

Auburn Roberson- University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Girls T& F

Natalie Buratczuk - Eastern Michigan

Girls Volleyball

Mia DelaMerced-Gannon University (Erie, Pennsylvania)

Riley Moreno-Shepherd University (Shepherdstown, West Virginia)

Alexis Hicks-Milwaukee School of Engineering (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

Baseball

Jayden Lobliner-Kansas State

Ryan Caccia-Wisconsin Whitewater

Carson Hall-Wisconsin Oshkosh

Anthony Fedele-Elmhurst College

Stephen Schwartz-Illinois Wesleyan College.

Girls Golf

Catie Nekola - South Dakota University

Aleksa Gizewicz - Spring Arbor University

Girls LAX

Samantha Balara - Xavier University (D1)