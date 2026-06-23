St. Charles closes bike path behind Route 25 for water main work

The city of St. Charles posted a detour while construction crews undergo water infrastructure improvements near a bicycle path. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

A detour has been posted by the city of St. Charles directing bicyclists away from a downtown bike path while workers perform water utility construction in the area.

The bike path at the intersection of Deveraux Way and Riverside Avenue (Illinois Route 25) along the Fox River will be closed on Tuesday, June 23.

Back in May, the bike path was closed when a water main ruptured in the area.

Bikers and walkers are encouraged to stay along Riverside Avenue while the pathway is closed for the construction work.

The construction is currently anticipated to take only one day. The bike path should be reopened starting Wednesday morning, according to a city post.

Mayor Clint Hull previously said the city experiences around 200 water main breaks annually due to the aged infrastructure, with some pipes between 75 and 100 years old.

The city has cited the necessity to upgrade infrastructure, including the aging water mains, as the main reason behind the utility rate increases projected to raise residents’ water and sewer bills by nearly 50% over four years.

The project is costing the city $471 million, with $333 million in infrastructure improvements and the remaining $88 million as part of a state-mandated lead water line replacement program.