Revitalizing and reimagining Batavia – 2025 State of the Community highlights path forward

Batavia School District Superintendent Tom Kim speaks during the "2025 State of the Community" ceremony at The Holmstad in Batavia on Nov. 06, 2025. (Joey Weslo)

The intertwined components strengthening Batavia’s community ties were highlighted during the “2025 State of the Community” address.

Community leaders gathered at The Holmstad covenant living for a ceremony hosted by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 6.

Common themes for the “City of Energy” were growth and expanding resources.

“We’ve never as a city seen the growth numbers that we are having now,” Mayor Jeff Schielke said. “Going back to 2022, we’ve added almost 900 new living units. We’ve seen a lot of new homes mostly more than $400,000. The city council has begun conversations about trying to get some lower-priced housing.”

Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke speaks during the "2025 State of the Community" address at The Holmstad in Batavia on Nov. 06, 2025. (Joey Weslo)

Schielke said projections have the city growing to around 30,000 people by 2030, up from around 26,000 in 2020.

He highlighted future developments such as the Ignite Medical Resort skilled-nursing and rehabilitation center. Schielke said a $500 million data center is being eyed on Hubbard Avenue off Kirk Road. He said it would have a “dramatic impact” on equalized assessed value (EAV) and tax generation for residents.

Schielke said more than 1,600 acres have been acquired by the Kane County Board south of Main Street, west of Nelson Lake, expanding Dick Young Forest Preserve, which would make it one of the largest forest preserves in the county.

The mayor said other future capital projects may be delayed given the uncertainty of state and federal funding.

The Illinois Dep. Of Transportation and the Kane County Highway Department’s intersection reconfiguration at S. Batavia Avenue and Illinois Route 31 may be pushed back another year.

“We’ve had a lot of bad accidents there, it needs to be redone,” Schielke said. “This is a very important intersection into our town.”

Likewise, with uncertain funding, the replacement of the dam along the Fox River is currently being delayed. Schielke said he’d “be surprised if it happens next year.”

‘Developing the whole child’ – BPS 101 looking ahead

Following a district enrollment and building capacity study, Batavia School District 101 Superintendent Tom Kim said the district is projecting “very stable and flat enrollment” of around 5,2000 students up to 2030.

Kim said for consecutive years, tax payers will see a decrease on the school portion of their property bills. Kim said this year is projected for a 10% decrease.

With uncertain federal funding and a reduction of around $1.2 million in state funding for the district, Kim said the focus has been on revamping the curriculum and renovating facilities within the district’s means.

“It’s all about giving our kids a stage to pursue college, career pathways, giving them opportunities while they’re in high school to get paid internships,” Kim said. “That’s the next step we’re heading. We’re talking about dual-credit classes, the opportunity to explore a particular pathway.”

Kim said expanded dual-credit opportunities enable students to head into college with a bunch of credits completed, saving them money.

Within its fiscal budget, the district renovated H.C. Storm elementary with new classrooms and space for a new kindergarten. The district also remodeled Rotolo Middle School’s Learning Resource Center and Batavia High School’s Learning Resource Center.

“We’re revamping curriculum with our teachers, principals and staff, we’re looking at developing the whole child and pressing standards that are being expected as the type of human beings we are helping them become as they leave BPS.”

‘Enriching the quality of life’ – Batavia Park District expanding horizons

Addressing what she called an epidemic of loneliness and obesity, Batavia Park District executive director Allison Niemela said “our mission is enriching the quality of life for our residents.”

Batavia Park District executive director Allison Niemela speaks during the "2025 State of the Community" address at The Holmstad in Batavia on Nov. 06, 2025. (Joey Weslo)

The park district operates 400 acres of parkland and 40 parks and facilities. Niemela said with broadening resources to find new ways to “get people moving,” the park district “strives to be your life-long partner.”

Over the past year, the park district revitalized the Clark Island Recreation Area, installing a skate park, an outdoor fitness area, a fishing outcrop and a pollinator garden maintained by the Batavia Rotary Club.

Fidler Farm Park was refurbished and South Mill Creek Community Park was revamped with more accessible surfacing to better accommodate kids coming from the adjacent Marklund center.

The Batavia Depot Museum celebrated 50 years and the Callahan Community Center expanded with a new building, now housing services like Batavia Access TV and programs for seniors.

Looking into the future, Niemela said an ice skating rink is planned for Hall Quarry Beach and two city playgrounds are being replaced. A kayak and canoe launch in being installed at Clark Island and a grant was received to help prevent flooding in that area.

Over at Depot Pond, which is getting smaller as water levels change due to Fox River alterations, Niemela said the park district partnered with Eco WaterWay Systems to collect excessive duck weed and to uproot invasive species. Next year, the park district is installing fountains to help stimulate water aeration and is continuing water harvesting services to help the pond’s aesthetics.

‘Engage, connect and grow’ – Batavia Public Library embracing its future

With 195,321 visitors over the past year and 14,151 library cardholders, Josephine Tucci, executive director of the Batavia Public Library said its mission is “to be a welcoming place to gather, create and learn by providing quality resources and experiences.”

Josephine Tucci, executive director of the Batavia Public Library speaks during the "2025 State of the Community" address at The Holmstad in Batavia on Nov. 06, 2025. (Joey Weslo)

With the library’s roof replacement expected to be finished by Thanksgiving, the library is focusing on revitalizing spaces for all ages.

Tucci said the renovation project will be paid for with reserves and bonds, with no tax increase for the public.

“We want to update the library and make it as fabulous as Batavia is,” Tucci said. “We’re going to modernize and reconfigure the spaces. We’re adding a ‘maker zone,’ allowing patrons to come-in and try different equipment and technology to create things. We’ll also have classes there. We’re adding a teen space, which we’ve never had before. We’re also adding seven new study rooms, which are hugely popular.”

Tucci said in the children’s department they are enhancing and expanding the play space for young children and their parents. She said becoming a vital asset for the community is more than just offering a great selection of books and DVDs.

“We are engaging our community by developing more partnerships, and prioritizing innovative, inclusive and responsive programs and services,” Tucci said. “(This involves) optimizing the function and comfort of library spaces and nurturing a positive and collaborative culture by supporting library staff.”