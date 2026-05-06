What’s Happening in Batavia? E-bike safety, services for seniors, extended chance for GREEN grants

GREEN program application deadline extended

Applications for Batavia’s GREEN (Grants for Residential Energy Efficiency in Neighborhoods) Program are now being accepted until May 11. Residents can apply online at audits.sustainedabilityconstruction.com/apply/batavia.

The program offers two grant options: a standard track with 15 grants of $1,000, and an income-qualified track with 14 grants of $3,000 for households earning below 80% of the Area Median Income. Applicants must own and reside in their home, be in good standing with the City, and have no overdue municipal bills or unresolved code violations. Renters should request their landlords apply on their behalf.

Selected participants will receive a comprehensive home energy audit conducted by Sustained Ability Construction using its Energy Auditron platform, including recommended upgrades eligible for funding, projected savings, infrared thermal imaging, and other performance metrics. Audits take approximately four hours and are scheduled during normal business hours. Applicants will be notified by email in mid-May if they are accepted, denied, or placed on a waitlist, and eligible applicants not initially selected will automatically be considered for the waitlist. For details or to apply, visit bataviail.gov/green.

The Sky Concert is made possible through community support, including local sponsors, donations, and fundraising events like the garage sale, making this a great opportunity to declutter, connect with neighbors, and support a favorite hometown tradition.

Cycle Safe Saturday

As warmer weather returns, Batavia residents are invited to “roll into a safer ride” with a free community event focused on e-bike education and bicycle safety.

The event takes place from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, rain or shine, at 230 Webster St., and is open to riders of all ages and experience levels.

Attendees can learn about new e-bike ordinances, learn how to do a pre-ride bike and helmet safety check, and pick up practical tips to ride safely throughout the season. Free helmets and used bicycles will also be available while supplies last.

The program will feature guidance and demonstrations from the Batavia Active Transportation Advisory Commission, Prairie Path Cycles, and BOJ-E-BIKES, offering expert insight on safe riding habits, proper equipment, and local regulations.

For additional details, visit ufvweb-new.unityoffoxvalley.org/bike-safety-2026.

Know a senior who needs help?

The Kane Senior Council initiates, delivers, monitors, and coordinates services promoting the ability of older people to live their lives in dignity. The Council has been doing so for nearly 50 years. Services they offer:

• Meals on Wheels – nutritious meals delivered to homebound seniors by volunteers.

• Senior Dining – various dining locations where seniors can share a meal and socialize.

• Well-Being Checks – providing regular visits to seniors’ homes to keep them safe and connected.

• Pet Food and Assistance – providing food assistance and access to veterinary visits for senior pet owners.

Learn about all the Council’s services, and how to volunteer, by visiting KaneSeniorCouncil.org, or calling 630-338-0999.

Household hazardous waste collection available in Batavia

Batavia residents have a safe, convenient option for disposing of household hazardous waste without leaving home. Through a partnership with Clean Harbors, the City offers a front door collection service for items that should not be placed in regular weekly trash, such as certain chemicals, paints, and other hazardous materials.

To find a full list of accepted items or schedule a collection, visit bataviail.gov and search “Household Hazardous Waste,” or call Clean Harbors at 1-866-466-5060 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Calls received after hours may be left as voicemail and will be returned.

Discover where batteries can be recycled

The City of Batavia Offices often get questions about battery recycling or disposals. While City Hall and Batavia Public Works no longer accept batteries for recycling, they may be dropped off at the Kane County Recycles Center at 517 Fabyan Parkway, Geneva. For details on recycling batteries and other recycling questions, visit kanecountyil.gov/Recycling. Batteries are also being accepted at Home Depot, 2111 S. Randall Rd., Geneva, and at Lowe’s 955 S. Randall Rd. St. Charles.

• Lori Botterman is the communications manager for the city of Batavia.