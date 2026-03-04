One of St. Charles’ most famous sons celebrated with honorary street sign

Edward J. Baker funded the construction of the historic Hotel Baker in 1928. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Celebrated as one of St. Charles’ most transformative figures, Edward J. Baker is receiving an honorary street sign, mirroring several famous buildings across town carrying his famous surname.

The city approved “Col. Edward J. Baker Way” on Fourth Avenue, between East Main Street and Cedar Avenue. The location was chosen between Baker Memorial Park and Baker United Methodist Church, two of his contributions to the city.

Edward J. Baker paid for the erection of the St. Charles Municipal Building in 1940. (Eric Schelkopf)

The honorary street signed was recommended by resident Thomas Pretz, and sponsored by Alderperson Bryan Wirball.

The sign is the city’s first of five total designations permitted each year. The city selects one honorary street sign per ward per year.

In his submission, Pretz said Baker should be honored for his historic contributions to the city with several landmark buildings and popular attractions.

Walking around town, one can recognize several famous features constructed by Baker’s contributions.

Edward J. Baker funded the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church which was opened in 1952. (Sandy Bressner)

His first large landmark was the Baker Community Center in 1926, an honor to World War I veterans. The iconic Hotel Baker was soon to follow in 1928. The historic location is still a popular venue for weddings and events.

Baker also paid for the construction of the St. Charles Municipal Building in 1940, where the town’s City Council continues to hold its meetings. The gothic-style Baker Memorial United Methodist Church was erected in 1952.

In addition to several popular gardens, Baker donated the land for the Baker Memorial Park in 1957.

Baker was born in St. Charles in 1868. In 1918, his family inherited a large sum of money from Baker’s older sister and her husband, John Warne Gates, founder of the Texaco Oil Company.

Upon completion of the Baker Hotel, Baker said to residents he hoped it “will bring to you and your children happier moments and make you and them a little more pleased with this lovely city.”

Upon the recommendation of multiple alderpersons, the city will move in 2027 to approving each year’s honorary street signs all at once.

Any resident can make a recommendation, but all applications must be sponsored by an alderperson from that ward. Final approvals are made by City Council. Each street is subject to one block area.

Each honorary street sign will remain in place for a period of 20 years.