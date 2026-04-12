100-year celebration planned for Thompson Middle School in St. Charles

(file photo) The St. Charles School District 303 is hosting a special event on May 13 to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Thompson Middle School building, formerly the home of the St. Charles Community High School. (Shaw Media file photo)

One of the most famous landmarks in St. Charles is gearing up to celebrate its 100-year anniversary.

Since welcoming students a century ago as St. Charles Community High School, the historic building, now home to Thompson Middle School, has transformed the lives of countless generations of students.

To honor the significant achievement, the St. Charles School District 303 is hosting a community celebration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 13.

The outdoor celebration is in back of the school’s campus, 705 W. Main St., and will feature music, food vendors and family-friendly activities.

Commemorating the time-capsule-type of special moment, a drone photo above the football field will be taken of all who attend.

“We’re so lucky to have a school with such a rich history and strong ties to the St. Charles community,” Thompson Principal Matt Clark said in a district release. “We’re very excited to be hosting a big celebration for all of our families and for the entire D303 community. We hope everyone will join us.”

The Thompson Middle School building in St. Charles was formerly the home of the town's St. Charles Community High School, which first opened doors in 1926. The building is pictured soon after opening its doors. (Photo Provided By St. Charles School District 303)

The first students poured into the building’s famous halls in March 1926, when Calvin Coolidge was president.

As the community’s population boomed during the Roaring Twenties, the school was built to accommodate additional students after the Haines School on the east side of town reached capacity.

While a high school, the building was home to “The Saints.”

The school was renamed in 1959 after George Thompson, who served as the school district’s superintendent for four decades, starting in 1919.

In 1977, the high school moved to the current St. Charles East High School location at 1020 Dunham Road.

The historic building has since become Thompson Middle School, which currently holds around 1,282 sixth through eighth graders. The students were first known by the moniker “The Titans” before becoming “The Thunder” in 2016.

The St. Charles "Saints" were previously housed in the St. Charles Community High School building located at 705 W. Main Street. The high school moved to its new location in 1977. (Photo Provided By The St. Charles School District 303)

Eric Krupa, collections manager at the St. Charles History Museum, said while several changes and renovations have occurred over the past century, the building’s storied legacy has endured.

“This is an incredible milestone for the community as we celebrate a silent fixture that has bore witness to generations of St. Charles residents,” Krupa said in the release. “We must also give credit to remember the tireless efforts of teachers and staff who have maintained this sentinel of learning. It is through their care that the city grew up.”

A significant $39 million renovation of the building was undertaken by the district in 2017. The building nearly doubled in size, expanding with an additional 31 classrooms, eleven new science labs, a new gym and an extended cafeteria. Students were first able to experience the renovations at the start of the 2019 school year.

Showing school spirit

To make the event extra special, the district teamed up with The Hairy Ant owner, Anthony Harrison, a D303 Distinguished Alum, to create a special Thompson 100-year anniversary T-shirt. A portion of the proceeds from shirt sales will go toward the celebration event.

To commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Thompson Middle School building, the former home of St. Charles Community High School, the St. Charles School District 303 teamed up with The Hairy Ant, owned by D303 Distinguished Alum, Anthony Harrison, who designed special t-shirts. (Photo Provided By St. Charles School District 303)

The T-shirt order form is available on the Thompson Middle School website. The district is hoping everyone will have their commemorative shirts on in time for the drone photograph.

Updates and event details for the celebration will be available on the Thompson Middle School website.