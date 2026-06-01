UpliftedCare launches caregiver support group; multiple grief programs available

UpliftedCare Community Grief Center is opening its doors to family caregivers, offering free monthly support groups and workshops designed to ease the isolation and stress that often accompany the caregiving role.

The center’s next caregiver support group meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, at 3115 N. 1000 West Road in Bourbonnais.

Amanda Roy, a licensed speech language pathologist at Riverside Healthcare, will speak about communication and swallowing disorders related to stroke, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological conditions. Light lunch and refreshments will be provided.

“Caregiving comes with a unique mix of joy and heartache, fulfillment and stress,” the center notes. “You are not alone on this complex path.”

The center also hosts a three-part workshop series on the practical and legal matters that follow a death. Part 3 is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Saturday, June 20, also at the Bourbonnais location.

The workshop breaks down common financial, legal, and business-related tasks families face and offers guidance on navigating them.

Both events are free. To register for either the caregiver group or the grief workshop, call 815-939-4141.

Weekly Support Groups

UpliftedCare offers a full schedule of free grief support groups throughout the week, all held at 3115 N. 1000 West Road. Groups meet weekly unless otherwise noted:

Mondays:

Loss of a Parent/Sibling – 10 a.m.

Finding Your New Normal – 10 a.m.

Grief Walk & Talk – 12 p.m. (Meet at Perry Farm; weather permitting)

Tuesdays:

Women’s Grief Group – 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Spousal Loss – 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesdays:

Spousal Loss – 10 a.m.

Moving Through Grief Yoga – 10 a.m. (third Wednesday of each month)

Child Loss – 4 p.m. (first and third Wednesday of each month)

Pregnancy/Infant Loss – (second and fourth Wednesday of each month)

Thursdays:

Grief Book Club – (fourth Thursday of each month)

Saturdays:

Monthly Kid’s Hour – 12 p.m. (third Saturday of the month; January, February, April, May, June, July, August, and November)

All services are free and open to anyone at any stage of their grief journey. To register for any support group or for more information, call 815-939-4141.