2 homes uninhabitable following Wonder Lake fire

Two homes are uninhabitable following a fire Sunday evening in Wonder Lake.

Wonder Lake Fire Protection District officials said in a news release their department responded to Ramble Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported structure fire.

Fire crews arrived on scene in under three minutes and found a single-family home on fire, which was spreading to a neighboring structure. Firefighters immediately began both fire suppression and search operations.

Fire personnel requested a MABAS box alarm to bring additional fire and EMS resources to the scene because of the multiple structures involved.

“Mutual aid companies assisted with firefighting, water supply, and scene management,” according to the release.

All of the residents were safely evacuated from the homes. One person was evaluated at the scene but declined to be taken to the hospital. No firefighter injuries were reported and no pets were lost, according to the release.

Both homes remain uninhabitable, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the release.