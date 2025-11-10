From NASA innovator to women’s health champion, St. Charles high schools name distinguished alumni

St. Charles School District 303 announced the recipients of the “Distinguished Alumni Class of 2025 Award.” Pictured clockwise from top left, Dr. Catherine Nosal, James J. Miller, Todd Bancroft and Anthony Harrison. (Photo Provided By St. Charles School District 303)

St. Charles School District 303 is honoring four recipients of the “Distinguished Alumni Class of 2025 Award,” including a champion in women’s health, a pioneer with NASA, a homegrown entrepreneur and a leader in law.

A public ceremony to recognize the honorees will be held 4:30 to 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Lincoln Professional Learning Center, 211 S. 6th Avenue, St. Charles.

Since its inception in 1997, the Distinguished Alumni Committee has bestowed the prestigious honor on 75 alumni for achievements in their fields and contributions to the community.

“There’s no better testament to our schools and our educators than seeing and hearing how they helped our alumni find their pathway to excellence,” Superintendent Paul Gordon said in a release. The graduates “have reached such a high pinnacle of excellence, and we’re extremely honored to have them back so we can celebrate and share their outstanding accomplishments.”

On Nov. 14, the alums will tour St. Charles East and North high schools, meeting with students and staff.

Mayor Clint Hull, a 2001 recipient of the award himself, said he’s excited to help honor the new group at the reception and connect them with the current students.

“This is such a remarkable group of people and highly accomplished professionals,” Hull said in the release. “We always hear from our students and teachers how meaningful it is to spend time with the alumni who walked the same halls they do.”

Here’s a closer look at the new distinguished alumni.

Dr. Catherine Nosal

Dr. Catherine Nosal is an attending obstetrician and gynecologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. She is also an assistant professor at Northwestern University, consulting pediatric gynecology physician at Lurie Children’s Hospital and medical director of Women’s Health Ambulatory Services at Northwestern.

“A dedicated mentor, she was recently honored with an Excellence in Resident Mentorship Award for her commitment to developing the next generation of physicians,” the district said. “Nosal provides compassionate and innovative clinical and surgical care while delivering high-quality education to her medical students and residents, and advocating fiercely for all women and gender-diverse individuals.”

Nosal attended University of Michigan Medical School, completing her OB-GYN residency at Harvard Medical School. She gained global experience in Nicaragua, Ghana and Botswana. She has a bachelor’s degree from University of Michigan in neuroscience.

James J. Miller

James Miller helped guide NASA’s GPS and space navigation efforts for two decades. From 2005 to 2025, he led NASA delegations to the United Nations, ensuring space systems could work together globally.

This year, “his team made history by landing the first GPS receiver on the moon with partners from the Italian Space Agency and Firefly Aerospace,” the district says.

Miller earned multiple NASA Honor Awards for his leadership and the 2019 Norman P. Hays International Award.

He served the White House as executive secretary of the National Space Council’s Users’ Advisory Group under two administrations. At NASA headquarters, he served as deputy director of policy and strategic communications in the Space Communications and Navigation Program. He also was the executive director of the National Space-Based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Advisory Board.

Miller is a licensed commercial pilot and holds aviation degrees and an international policy degree from George Washington University. He is the senior program manager for the CEO of General Atomics.

Anthony Harrison

Anthony Harrison is the founder of The Hairy Ant Screen Printing, a custom-decorated apparel company. His business works with many of the D303 schools, administrators, clubs and athletic programs, producing apparel that brings “local spirit and pride to life.”

Harris launched the company out of his garage in 2008, combining his “entrepreneurial spirit with his passion for creativity.”

“What began as a small side venture quickly grew into a thriving business, and by 2016 his persistence paid off by opening a full brick-and-mortar shop in his hometown of St. Charles,” the district said.

Harrison continues growing his business with a focus on giving back to the community that shaped him. He “hopes his journey inspires many young entrepreneurs to keep pursuing their own dreams with the same passion and determination,” the district says.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University.

Todd Bancroft

Todd Bancroft is president and CEO of Draper and Kramer Inc. and its parent company, DKH Inc. He has expertise in law, acquisitions and development, commercial finance, residential management, mortgage lending and sales and marketing.

He previously worked as chief operations officer and general counsel, overseeing all four Draper and Kramer divisions. He also was a founding partner of Bancroft, Richman & Goldberg, a law firm specializing in real estate and commercial transactions, and worked for Equity Marketing Services Inc.

Bancroft holds a juris doctorate from the University of Florida College of Law. He is admitted to the bar in Illinois and Florida and sits on the senior editorial board of the Florida Law Review. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Illinois.