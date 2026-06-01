Pride Month supporters speak out at Downers Grove Library Board meeting

Supporters of the Downers Grove Public Library’s participation in Pride Month turned out at last week’s library board meeting to voice their support for activities both at the library and throughout the village.

“Library Pride events are about inclusion not ideology. They are about visibility, safety, the simple truth that LGBTQ+ members of our community — children, teens, adults, families — deserve to see themselves reflected in the world around them. They deserve joy. They deserve stories. They deserve community,” said resident Robin Tryloff, who has spoken in favor of Pride Month activities at recent Village Council meetings.

“Hate has no place here. Not in the library, not in this village, not in the conversations we have with one another. Disagreement is a part of civic life. Dehumanization is not.”

”These vulnerable populations deserve our fierce protection and empathy, not hostility," added Nancy Green, a Downers Grove resident.

Resident Ilene Briner, who initiated controversy a few weeks ago when she asked Mayor Bob Barnett not to proclaim June as Pride Month in the village, asked that the library present a more balanced view of the issues surrounding gender identity.

“Let’s present a balanced view of transgender surgery and detransitioners,” Briner said.

“The library should not be taking sides on these issues but providing information about the topics,” she said.

Library Board member Barnali Khuntia said she supported Pride events at the library and throughout the village.

Khuntia said one of recurring themes of the traveling Holocaust exhibit that recently left the library was not allowing history to repeat itself.

“We don’t want history to repeat itself but then we have moments like what’s happening now and here where there are groups that are ostracized and dehumanized and ‘othered’ and removed or killed,” Khuntia said.

“I think it’s really important that we understand where we’ve been so we don’t repeat those things. So, I am so proud to serve on a library board that is having a Pride Month. I am proud to live in a village that is supporting a Pride Month. I am grateful we are doing those things because those are the things that make us not dehumanize others.”

Board member Swapna Gigani reiterated the importance of Pride celebrations.

“Observances like Pride Month matter because they recognize groups that have historically faced marginalization and discrimination,” Gigani said.