‘Giving back to the community:’ St. Charles honors homegrown business The Hairy Ant

Founder of The Hairy Ant, Anthony Harrison (second right) poses with his family after receiving a Spirit of St. Charles Award at the City Council meeting on Feb. 2. Also pictured, Alderperson Mark Foulkes (far left) and Alderperson Ronald Silkaitis (far right). (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

For its contributions to the community, local-grown business The Hairy Ant was honored with a “Spirit of St. Charles Award.”

In what began as a start-up inside founder Anthony Harrison’s garage, the screen printing business has grown with its custom-designed clothing worn by all ages across town, from organizations to sports teams.

In presenting the award, Alderperson Mark Foulkes said the business has been a great service to the community.

“The quality of their work is outstanding,” Foulkes said during the Feb. 2 City Council meeting. “It’s always great to be able to go to a company and give some of our business to somebody local who just wants to do well for the city.”

The business started as a hobby in 2008, before Harrison transitioned to full-time in 2016 with a full brick-and-mortar shop. The business’ large press screen prints signs, clothing, hats, posters, and everything people in town want customized. The business touts itself as the town’s “home for all things creative.”

Harrison said it was a great honor to be recognized by the city. He said he loves seeing The Hairy Ant’s shirts worn proudly by people in the community.

“We appreciate the opportunity to allow businesses to grow here,” Harrison said.

A graduate of the St. Charles School District 303, Harrison also was honored last year by the district with as a Distinguished Alumni Class of 2025.

The district said Harrison’s “entrepreneurial spirit with his passion for creativity” brings “local spirit and pride to life” for the district’s schools, administrators, clubs and athletic programs.

In awarding Harrison, the district said it “hopes his journey inspires many young entrepreneurs to keep pursuing their own dreams with the same passion and determination.”

On its website, Harrison writes some of the fun is meeting the challenge of creative orders both large and small.

“Clothing is an extension of our skin,” the business said online. “What you wear should be made by people who share the same passion. Here at The Hairy Ant, we thrive to achieve that expression through art and apparel. Be bold. Be seen. Be remembered.”