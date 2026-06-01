State grant to help Oswego Fire Protection District replace gear that protects firefighters from carcinogens

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office has awarded the Oswego Fire Protection District a $19,100 grant to assist with the replacement of fire gear extractors at three district fire stations.

The grant will allow the district to replace aging extractors at three stations, including one machine that has been in service for more than 20 years. These specialized machines allow firefighters to thoroughly clean carcinogens and other hazardous contaminants from their protective gear following fire incidents.

Research has shown that repeated exposure to smoke, soot, and toxic chemicals significantly increases the risk of occupational cancer among firefighters.

“This grant directly supports the health and safety of our firefighters,” Oswego Fire Chief Joshua Flanders said in a news release. “Ensuring our personnel have reliable equipment to properly clean their protective gear after incidents is essential in reducing exposure to carcinogens and maintaining firefighter wellness.”

The Oswego Fire Protection District thanked the continued support of the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office and its commitment to improving firefighter safety throughout the state.

Formed by referendum in 1936, the Oswego Fire Protection District covers 52 square miles of the northeast portion of Kendall County and about four square miles of mostly unincorporated industrial parks in northwest Will County.

Along with Oswego, the district serves unincorporated Boulder Hill, a large portion of Montgomery’s south side, approximately 1 1/2 square miles of the Grande Park neighborhood in Plainfield and a small neighborhood in Yorkville.

The district currently has four fire stations, including one in Montgomery and one in Plainfield. It looks to build a fifth fire station to keep up with growth in the area.

In March 2024, the Oswego Village Board approved donating a parcel of land in the Wolfs Crossing corridor to the Oswego Fire Protection District for the station.

Located at the southwest corner of Wolfs Crossing and Devoe Drive, the parcel is approximately one acre in size.