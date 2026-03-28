What’s Happening in Batavia? Yard waste, brush collection; Prairie Path cleanup, more

Yard waste collection begins in April

Weekly yard waste collection begins the week of April 1 in Batavia. Collection will take place without a sticker during the first two weeks of the season, April 6 and April 13. From April 20 through Nov. 30, a refuse sticker is required for yard waste collection.

Yard waste includes grass clippings, leaves, branches, brush, garden trimmings, weeds and other organic materials such as pinecones and crabapples. Sod and decorative greenery (such as wreaths or garlands) are not accepted.

Residents may also include select food scraps with yard waste. Accepted items include fruits and vegetables, bread and grains, dairy and eggs (no liquids) and coffee grounds and filters. Meat, bones, fats, liquids, pet waste, packaging and compostable service ware are not allowed.

For full program details, visit bataviail.gov/yardwaste.

Brush collection season begins

Curbside brush collection begins in April for Batavia residents who pay the monthly leaf and brush fee. There are seven collection cycles scheduled throughout the season, and collection weeks vary each month.

The first collection dates are April 6 for the east side and April 13 for the west side. Brush should be placed at the curb by 7 a.m. on Monday of the scheduled week, but not before the weekend prior. Crews make one pass per residence.

Brush must be stacked in a single pile with cut ends facing the curb and may not exceed 6 inches in diameter or 12 feet in length. Materials should not be bundled, bagged, or placed in containers, and contractor-generated debris will not be collected.

Collection is intended for routine yard maintenance and minor storm damage. For full guidelines, schedules or to report a missed pickup, visit bataviail.gov/brushcollection or call 630-454-2400.

Prairie Path Clean Up Day planned

Residents are invited to help keep Batavia’s Prairie Path beautiful during the upcoming Prairie Path Clean Up Day from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 18.

Volunteers will meet in the Rotolo Middle School parking lot, which is near the center of the cleanup area along the trail. Participants are encouraged to bring a trash grabber if they have one and be ready to spend the morning outdoors helping remove litter from the path.

The event is also a great opportunity to meet fellow nature enthusiasts and support the community’s shared outdoor spaces.

In case of rain, the cleanup will be rescheduled for Sunday, April 19.

Battery disposal information

The city of Batavia offices often get questions about battery recycling or disposal. While City Hall and Batavia Public Works no longer accept batteries for recycling, they may be dropped off at the Kane County Recycles Center at 517 Fabyan Parkway in Geneva. For details on recycling batteries and other recycling questions, visit kanecountyil.gov/Recycling.

City of Batavia offices closed April 3

A friendly reminder: the City of Batavia offices, including public works, will be closed Friday, April 3 for Spring Holiday. If you need immediate assistance during this time, call the Batavia Police Department at 630-454-2500.

• Lori Botterman is the communications manager for the city of Batavia.