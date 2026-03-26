St. Charles Park District: Celebrating 60 years of Easter traditions in St. Charles Saturday, beyond

When children line up with their baskets and bags for the annual St. Charles Park District Easter Egg Hunt at Pottawatomie on Saturday, they aren’t just vying for the treats.

They are taking part in a community tradition that marks its 60th anniversary in 2026.

“Generations of families have grown up with the Easter Egg Hunt,” said Holly Cabel, executive director of the St. Charles Park District. “What began 60 years ago at Pottawatomie Park continues to bring families together each spring to celebrate community, tradition and a little bit of fun.”

According to the park district archives, the first Easter Egg Hunt was Spring 1966, when more than 1,000 children eagerly raced through the park to find 4,000 chocolate eggs hidden across the grounds. The first event in 1966 was co-sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.

For 2026, the park district’s event on Saturday, March 28, is sponsored by Duly Health and Care. The free egg hunt is designated for children ages 9 and younger. St. Charles Park District staff will be filling and hiding approximately 14,000 plastic eggs throughout Pottawatomie Park, while families can find other sweets from Sugar Mama Donuts that will be selling treats onsite.

Through the years, the St. Charles Park District has expanded its egg hunt traditions. Last weekend, children dove into the pool at the Norris Recreation Center for the Underwater Egg Hunt, followed by photos with the Bunny.

The annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt and Hike returns to Hickory Knolls Discovery Center the evening of Friday, April 3. Participants register for a time slot, and with their flashlight and basket, search for plastic eggs hidden along the trails outside of the Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, at 3795 Campton Hills Road. The event is open to children of all ages, but in general, the first time slot, at 6 p.m., is often preferred for the younger children to enjoy before its dark, explained Emily Shanahan, manager of nature programs for the St. Charles Park District.

“It’s such a unique event,” Shanahan said.

St. Charles Park District staff will fill and hide approximately 1,200 plastic eggs, Shanahan said, with an expected registration of between 180 to 200 children.

The Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt and Hike also includes a chance for participants to learn more about egg-laying animals, Shanahan said.

And searching out eggs isn’t just a community event for children. The St. Charles Park District hosts a Doggie Egg Hunt Saturday, March 28. Participants can register their furry friends to help sniff out a few plastic eggs filled with doggie treats, explained, Lara Piner, Pottawatomie Community Center supervisor for the St. Charles Park District.

The annual event at River Bend Community Park draws about 60 dogs and their humans, who help pick up the plastic eggs, including a few lucky eggs that contain a ticket for a raffle prize, Piner said.

“It’s really cute and very quick,” Piner added.

All pets must be on a leash. Pet owners will have the opportunity to have photos taken with their pets and the Easter Bunny as well.

For more animal fun this spring, there’s still time to register for Brunch with the Babies on Saturday, April 18 with two seatings. Participants can enjoy a delicious brunch and visit with some of the new additions born at Primrose Farm.

Staff at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center are excited to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 25. The drop-in event is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It includes extra animal meet and greets, indoor and outdoor activities and crafts, Shanahan said. It’s a perfect way to visit between Saturday sports and activities and enjoy the spring sunshine.

For information about the district’s offerings, visit stcparks.org.