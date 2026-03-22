Batavia Business Beat: Inspiration, celebration, community will take place this April

April is shaping up to be a vibrant month in Batavia, highlighted by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce’s signature celebration, Inspire 2026!, along with opportunities to connect, volunteer, and support local businesses. With spring arriving (hopefully right on time), now is the perfect moment to mark your calendar and make plans to participate.

Inspire 2026! An event celebrating those who inspire us

Our annual signature celebration is right around the corner. Inspire 2026! will take place on Thursday, April 23, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Revelry 675, located along the beautiful Fox River at 675 S. River St. This year’s presenting sponsor is the City of Batavia.

During this inspiring evening, we will honor 2025 Citizen of the Year Linda Schielke. We will also recognize the Spirit of Batavia Award recipient, the Batavia Woman’s Club, a service organization that has strengthened the community since 1892 through initiatives supporting education, literacy, families, and social causes, with a special focus on the well-being of women and children. Widely respected for its responsiveness and collaborative spirit, the organization is known for stepping forward quickly whenever community needs arise. Of course, wouldn’t you know it, Linda Schielke is an active member of this group!

Civic Impact Awards will be presented to the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry & Clothes Closet and the Batavia Park District’s Callahan Community Center in recognition of their meaningful contributions to the community. In addition, Ole Awards—recognizing businesses that demonstrate confidence in and investment in Batavia’s future—will be presented to BEI Commercial Real Estate, Dollar & Sense Bookkeeping, Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co., Tesla, Earthmover Credit Union, Ignite Medical Resort, and Aldi.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are now available, and early reservations are encouraged. Join us for an evening of celebration, connection, and community pride. Visit bataviachamber.org to learn more and reserve your seat.

Chamber Eats!

Our featured Chamber Eats restaurant for April is Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co., 227 W. Wilson St., Batavia. They are open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Sunday (closed Mondays), with hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday, and until 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Chamber staff will host an “Out to Lunch” gathering there on Tuesday, April 14, at noon — and everyone is invited. Pull up a chair and join us!

Throughout April, diners may enter a drawing by dropping a business card or contact information into a marked box at the restaurant. One lucky winner will receive $25 in Chamber Bucks and a $25 Everdine’s gift card. It’s a fun way to support a local favorite while enjoying a delicious meal.

Volunteer Fair returns April 28

Are you looking for someplace to volunteer? Community members seeking meaningful ways to give back are encouraged to attend our upcoming Volunteer Fair. The annual event takes place from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 28, at the Batavia Public Library. Admission is free, and opportunities are available for volunteers of all ages and interests.

If your nonprofit organization needs volunteers, reserve a table by calling the Chamber office at 630-879-7134 or register online at bataviachamber.org. Space is limited, with only a few tables remaining.

Visit the chamber office

We always enjoy connecting with community members. Whether you’re purchasing Chamber Bucks, picking up the official Batavia City Flag, or simply stopping in with a question, our office is located at 106 W. Wilson St., Suite 15.

Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays until 2 p.m., unless staff members are attending community events. You can also call 630-879-7134 or text 478-CHAMBER for assistance.

We look forward to seeing you out and about in Batavia this spring!

• Shirley Mott is the communications and membership coordinator for the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.