St. Charles Park District: Host your next get-together on the Fox

Planning a party? Consider a venue that is not only fun but really sets a special occasion apart.

That’s just what’s on offer with a private charter of a paddlewheel riverboat.

“Riverboat cruises offer a shared experience that feels truly special and out of the ordinary,” said Tera Harvey, manager of cruise operations for the St. Charles Park District, which owns and operates the boats. “Cruising along the water with a beautiful backdrop and a refreshing breeze gives guests the sense that they’ve stepped away from everyday life, almost like a mini vacation.”

Two levels offer the chance for scenic views as partygoers spy the animals and birds that live in and along the banks of the Fox River and enjoy the natural scenery as they go by.

Those who book a private charter are welcome to bring their own food from outside vendors or order food through the Paddlewheel Riverboat team, with meals prepared by an outside catering partner. The team coordinates delivery and setup on the guests’ behalf. Options include beef and pasta, a taco bar, sandwiches and wraps, sides such as salads and a fruit and cheese tray, as well as desserts like cookies and brownies.

The boats can accommodate 90 guests when using both the upper and lower decks, which work well for scenic, seated cruises like the Save & Sail Special. For social events with food and drinks, we recommend around 60 guests so there’s plenty of room to move around the Riverboat. Planning a more formal event where everyone is seated at once? The ideal capacity is 36 guests.

A high-quality sound system is also available to guests. Altogether, it makes for an unforgettable experience in the company of friends and family.

“Being on the water naturally lifts people’s moods,” Harvey added. “Guests find themselves smiling more, waving to passersby, and fully enjoying the moment together.”

Harvey often hears from guests how relaxing they find the excursion.

“Time and again, people mention how much they love the nautical atmosphere and the simple joy of being out on the water, it’s an experience that feels both peaceful and memorable,”

The riverboats are also accessible to those using walkers and wheelchairs. Those in planning mode can view the riverboats’ availability via an online calendar at stcriverboats.com and check out the site’s FAQs regarding booking and the experience as a whole.

Those who would like to explore different options or ask questions are welcome to reach out to the manager of cruise operations at 630-584-2334.

“Our team truly loves what we do and works hard to ensure every guest has a fantastic experience on board,” Harvey said.

• Patricia MacMillan writes for the St. Charles Park District.