Traffic back-ups expected as construction on $22M East State Street overhaul begins in Geneva

(file photo) The Illinois Department of Transportation is reconstructing East State Street, from Glengarry Drive to the Fox River in Geneva. (Image provided by the City of Geneva)

A $22 million road project in Geneva is set to begin this month, the start of a multi-year undertaking that city officials said will help “transform” the East State Street corridor with rebuilt roads, sidewalks and bike lanes.

The East State Street reconstruction project is expected to be completed by late 2027, with some aspects continuing into 2028.

In the meantime, the project is anticipated to cause traffic back-ups as the first construction work begins.

Starting the week of March 23, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Illinois Route 25 to near Nebraska Street. Construction on the installation of a new sanitary sewer main will begin the following week.

The work zone will expand to Sandholm Street in April. This phase of construction is anticipated to be completed by May.

The city said traffic back-ups will be common during the multi-year duration of the East State Street project.

“Motorists should expect substantial traffic lane closures throughout the project,” the city said in a release.

Construction is expected from 7 a.m. to the close of business hours, Monday through Saturday, with some occasional evening work anticipated.

The $22 million project is being funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation. The project entails reconstructing East State Street from Glengarry Drive to the Fox River.

In addition to the sidewalks and bike lanes, the project involves widening the roadway, improving storm drainage, installing new traffic signals and street lighting, and planting several new trees along the thoroughfare.