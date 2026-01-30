Geneva’s East State Street reconstruction continues; expect delays

The Illinois Department of Transportation project to rebuild East State Street from Glengarry Drive to the Fox River in Geneva, continues this week. (Image provided by the City of Geneva)

The reconstruction of East State Street in Geneva from Glengarry Drive to the Fox River continues, with utility companies relocating infrastructure underground, officials announced in a news release.

Rebuilding East State Street is a multi-year, $22 million project for the Illinois Department of Transportation, but utility infrastructure has to come first.

Crews continue to work in the eastbound lane of State Street from Crissey Avenue to Kane Street, with the lane closure to remain overnight on Friday, Jan. 30, the release stated.

Nicor will resume its work at State Street and Glengarry Drive, where traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction through the intersection.

Motorists should expect congestion during peak travel times.

Comcast will continue to work in the parkway near Simpson Street, but no major traffic disruptions are expected there, the release stated.

A state subcontractor, HomeTowne Electric, is expected to continue temporary traffic signal work next week. The project may require some intermittent lane closures at the State Street intersections with traffic lights at Illinois Route 25, East Side and Glengarry Drives.

All construction activity is weather-dependent and subject to change, the release stated.

Geneva police are encouraging drivers to use the zipper merge system to help alleviate significant backups. Police are also asking drivers to expect delays, consider alternate routes and use caution when going through work zones.

The full East State Street reconstruction project is now tentatively expected to start this spring and be completed in late 2027, with punch list items to be finished the following year. The timeline is dependent on how quickly the utility relocations are resolved, the release stated.

The multi-year project encompasses roadway widening, streetscape enhancements, bike lanes, traffic signal upgrades, new street lighting and infrastructure improvements for the water main and storm drainage.