St. Charles Park District: Step back in time, learn a new skill with Primrose Farm classes

In these modern times, there’s something truly satisfying about creating something entirely from scratch.

Primrose Farm allows for this unique experience with a wide range of classes and programs, including upcoming classes featuring cooking, baking and soap-making specially geared to adults 50 and older.

“Many of these classes are centered around things we produce on the farm that show how to make time-honored items out of farm products,” said Patricia Kennedy, farm program supervisor for the facility, which is owned and operated by the St. Charles Park District. Classes take place at its large indoor education facility.

Homemade butter, for instance, is made from the cream that rises to the top of milk produced by cows on the premises. Fats, like those from a pig, are a key ingredient in making soap.

“Many people would like to learn how to take these things and turn them into everyday items,” she said.

The first offering, From Flame to Feast, teaches participants how to light and cook on a cast-iron cookstove. Those in the class will create two savory treats while learning more about what it was like to prepare food more than one hundred years ago. This program will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 20.

Up next is Soapmaking 101. Farm staff will show how fats and oils come together with lye to make soap, and those in attendance will have the chance to add ingredients and leave class with something they can use in their own homes.

Soapmaking 101 takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, April 20.

Last up in the hands-on springtime series is the deliciously named Butter and Biscuits. Those who join in this fun-filled class will not only make this popular dish but also meet the cows that call the farm home. Tasty mix-ins like honey and chives will add to the experience.

Butter and Biscuits takes place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5.

The benefits of such offerings are multiple, according to Kennedy.

“Participants enjoy learning and spending time with others, not to mention creating something from scratch,” Kennedy said. “So much is store-bought nowadays and it’s nice to learn the simple ways of creating things homemade.”

To learn more or to register, visit stcparks.org.

• Patricia MacMillan writes for the St. Charles Park District.