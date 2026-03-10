Reamer: Geneva Chamber is ready for spring, and all the events that come with it

Flowers are starting to bloom, the days are getting longer and it’s getting a tad warmer outside. Spring is on all our minds now that we’re in March.

At the Geneva Chamber, we are thinking about all the fun festivities and all the heartfelt memories that will be made as it continues to warm up in this City that we are fortunate to call home.

Although we are all looking forward to not having to wear a winter coat anymore, spring does mean it’s time to deep clean your homes during the Spring-Cleaning trend. This is the perfect time to clean out garages, closets, cabinets, basements, and attics.

City-Wide Garage Sale

Once you have a good pile of items you no longer need, sign up for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale! Clear out the clutter to help take a load off those shoulders and make some money. On the other hand, if you’ve had something on your list of wants, shopping during the Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale is a great opportunity to find it at a great deal!

Registering to participate in the Geneva City-Wide Garage Sale is an easy process. Just visit genevachamber.com. The garage sales are happening between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 24 and April 25.

By registering, the Geneva Chamber will take care of all advertising, signage, online and printed maps. If you aren’t interested in participating, make sure to still take an adventure throughout Geneva and visit the many sales occurring around town.

Coffee Crawl

After you’re done cleaning, treat yourself with the Coffee Crawl on April 18 as a reward! Our coffee Crawl features 30 local businesses offering unique coffee creations. This is a ticketed event and sells out quickly, so don’t hesitate to buy tickets on genevachamber.com! Wake up your body after the hours spent cleaning by getting a taste of coffee at several different places.

Introducing...Art Explosion!

The Geneva Business Partnership, a collaboration between the Geneva Chamber of Commerce and small business owners, is bringing a new event to Geneva. On May 2 during Art Explosion, downtown Geneva will be filled with art of all kinds including paint, dance, jewelry and more.

Bring the entire family and walk to different shops to see live demonstrations and meet local artists. For more information, go to genevachamber.com/events/art-explosion .

Swedish Days

In case the idea of spring and hot coffee doesn’t entice you to have warm thoughts just yet, let’s talk about the 76th Annual Swedish Days Festival! This year’s fest is set for June 24-28.

It might seem far away, but we are excited about all the amazing special things that Swedish Days has to offer. Stores are offering some of the best deals throughout the week. Wednesday has the Swedish Children’s Choir opening the evening and then Geneva Park District takes over, including performances from Geneva’s Got Talent semi-finalists. Entertaining performers will sing their heart outs on the Central Stage on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Still looking for more reasons to come out to Swedish Days? We still have a few surprises up our blue and yellow sleeves.

If you are interested in Saturday’s Swedish Days Lopp (Lopp is Swedish for Run), register on Race Roster raceroster.com/events/2026/115777/swedish-days-lopp. The 5K will be at Gunnar Anderson Forest Preserve at 7:30 a.m. There will also be a Kid’s Dash for children 10 and under at 9 a.m.

Wedding Walk

Know anyone headed down the aisle? Don’t miss the Geneva Wedding Walk on March 15, where participating stores will feature all the best of the wedding season. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. Ticket price includes a swag bag for the bride to be at check-in. Those who complete both the scavenger hunt and the vendor showcase will be entered into raffles for exciting prizes. Participating shops and vendors will be offering treats and goodies along the way. For more information visit thegenevaweddinghunt.eventbrite.com.

Lucky Charms promo

The Downtown Geneva Lucky Charms Promotion is still happening until Monday, March 23. Experience the charming businesses in Downtown Geneva for a chance to collect gold coins and win tickets to see Ed Sheeran in concert! For more information, see participating downtown stores. Support local and try your luck! The more businesses you visit, the more chances you have to win.

JULIETS’ Weekend

JULIETS’ Weekend returns April 10-12, bringing together the best of shopping, dining, and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Wander the charming streets and enjoy special in-store activations, photo ops, curated pop-ups, giveaways, and VIP offers throughout the weekend. Come with friends or come solo — this is your invitation to explore, connect, and savor something thoughtfully curated just for you, all set against the beauty of downtown Geneva. For more information and to be added to the mailing list for updates and ticket information, go to www.julietsgeneva.com .

Don’t forget to connect with us on social media, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun happening!

Find us on Instagram (genevailchamber), Facebook (Geneva, IL – Chamber of Commerce & Tourism), and TikTok (Genevachamber).

• Elisa Reamer is communications coordinator for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.