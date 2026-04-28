A Servant’s Heart hosting rummage sale Friday and Saturday

A Servant’s Heart in Ottawa is hosting a rummage sale Friday and Saturday, with proceeds supporting the organization’s homeless prevention and housing assistance programs. (Lunamarina)

A Servant’s Heart in Ottawa is hosting a rummage sale Friday and Saturday, with proceeds supporting the organization’s homeless prevention and housing assistance programs.

The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 1, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at A Servant’s Heart, 610 W. Jefferson St., Ottawa.

Items for sale include furniture, clothes, toys, dishes and more. All items are offered on a donation basis unless otherwise marked.

Proceeds go directly to the community kitchen and its care programs, which assist with homeless prevention, housing utility payments and provide personal care items such as clothing and furniture.

A Servant’s Heart is also seeking donations of nonperishable items for its micro pantry, as well as butter and produce to prepare meals. Donations are accepted from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 610 W. Jefferson St., or from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 516 W. Madison St.

The organization serves lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 516 W. Madison St. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Those interested in volunteering can call client care manager Sonjia Martin at 815-434-3470.

For more information, visit ashottawa.org.