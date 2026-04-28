Lake County Sheriff’s car hits utility pole near Woodstock while taking person to McHenry County jail

A Lake County Sheriff's Office squad car crashed into a utility pole near Woodstock Monday, April 27, 2026. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A Lake County Sheriff’s Office squad car hit a large utility pole near Woodstock late Monday, according to authorities.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to the area of Charles Road and Timberline Trail near Woodstock about 11 p.m. Monday, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Vucha said crews arrived and found “a single-vehicle crash on the north side of the roadway involving a Lake County Sheriff’s Office squad car that had left the roadway and struck a large utility pole.”

A Lake County Sheriff's Office squad car crashed into a utility pole near Woodstock Monday, April 27, 2026. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

The sheriff’s deputy and a passenger were evaluated by paramedics and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, Vucha said.

Lake County Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said the passenger was someone being transported to the McHenry County Jail.

Covelli said the Lake County Sheriff’s Office was waiting for the final results of the crash investigation. The crash would go before an accident review board, which Covelli said happens any time a county employee is in a crash in a county-owned vehicle.

The board will review whether environmental factors or situational awareness contributed to the crash and determine if it was preventable. The board also would determine potential sanctions, Covelli said. He also said the deputy is not on leave pending the investigation.

ComEd was requested to come to the scene to evaluate and coordinate repairs because of the damage to the pole, and Charles Road was closed in both directions, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.

McHenry County has a contract with Lake County to house Lake County inmates.