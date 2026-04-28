Wheaton continues to clear downed trees following heavy winds

Wheaton public works crews have been in the community clearing roads and removing downed trees and limbs since Monday afternoon after a portion of the city experienced severe winds.

Crews will work throughout the week to remove storm debris from city-owned parkway trees until all areas have been cleared.

Wheaton was among a number of communities that experienced a significant number of power outages during this weather event. As of midnight, ComEd reported that service had been restored to approximately 96% of Wheaton locations, with crews continuing working to restore the remaining locations.

Contact ComEd at 1-800-334-7661or view the latest outage information on the ComEd website.

City crews are collecting storm debris from city-owned parkway trees only. Property owners with tree damage on private property should contact a landscaper or use the weekly curbside yard waste program through LRS to dispose of limbs/branches.

Residents who need to report damage to parkway trees can use the city’s online service request form at www.wheaton.il.us/ServiceRequest and select “Parkway Tree Storm Damage.”