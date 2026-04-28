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Wheaton continues to clear downed trees following heavy winds

Trees and branches are down all over Kankakee County after the storms on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

(Emily Greene)

By Shaw Local News Network

Wheaton public works crews have been in the community clearing roads and removing downed trees and limbs since Monday afternoon after a portion of the city experienced severe winds.

Crews will work throughout the week to remove storm debris from city-owned parkway trees until all areas have been cleared.

Wheaton was among a number of communities that experienced a significant number of power outages during this weather event. As of midnight, ComEd reported that service had been restored to approximately 96% of Wheaton locations, with crews continuing working to restore the remaining locations.

Contact ComEd at 1-800-334-7661or view the latest outage information on the ComEd website.

City crews are collecting storm debris from city-owned parkway trees only. Property owners with tree damage on private property should contact a landscaper or use the weekly curbside yard waste program through LRS to dispose of limbs/branches.

Residents who need to report damage to parkway trees can use the city’s online service request form at www.wheaton.il.us/ServiceRequest and select “Parkway Tree Storm Damage.”

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois