Skull prompts Kane Forest Preserve Police to open death investigation; more bones found

Raceway Woods near Carpentersville is part of the Forest Preserve District of Kane County A human skull was found in the park on Sunday, April 26, according to county officials. (Janelle Walker)

Officers searching a Kane County forest preserve on Sunday after a skull was found there discovered additional bones that may be human, investigators announced Tuesday.

That discovery, at Carpentersville’s Raceway Woods Forest Preserve, has led the Forest Preserve District of Kane County Police to open a death investigation, Public Safety Director Paul Burger said in a news release.

A specialist has been called in to examine the skeletal remains, Kane County Coroner’s Office cold case investigator Maureen Kelly said.

“The anthropologist coming Friday is a board-certified forensic pathologist, one of only about 131 in the country,” Kelly said.

Police were contacted Sunday afternoon after a Carpentersville resident reported finding the skull in a remote, wooded area of the preserve, the release stated.

“Forest Preserve police responded to the scene, as did Carpentersville Police, the Kane County Coroner, and the Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force,” Burger stated in the release.

In a phone interview, Burger said he believed Carpentersville police brought in dogs to aid with the search.

The preserve was immediately closed and an area was cordoned off during the investigation, Burger’s release said.

“In addition to the skull, more bones were found in the area that appear to be human. Evidence collected at the scene by Fox Valley Major Crimes Task Force evidence technicians and the Kane County Coroner’s office was transported for processing and possible identification,” Burger stated in the release.

Burger asked who may have more information related to the discovery to contact him at 630-232-3415.

Raceway Woods was reopened to the public Monday.