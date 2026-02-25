Kane County Board candidates differ over future of former Fabyan jail site

Kane County Board candidates in Districts 9 and 13 are sharply divided over the future of the former Fabyan Parkway jail site, with some pushing to sell the property to replenish depleted reserves and others proposing it become a hub for community services, economic development, or public recreation.

The 32-acre property sits at a crossroads as Kane County faces budget pressures and dwindling cash reserves. How the board decides to use or dispose of the land will signal whether the county prioritizes short-term fiscal relief or long-term community investment, a choice that reflects deeper disagreements about the county’s role in addressing housing, economic development, and public health.

The property currently includes the historic Amasa White House, a 911 communications tower and an impound lot. The Kane County Board has been presented with options to sell all or a portion of the lot for $2-4 million, or keep the back acreage for solar use.

Candidates were asked in Shaw Local election questionnaires, among other questions: How would you like to see the former Fabyan Parkway jail site redeveloped? Should all or part of the property be sold?

The case for selling

Three candidates argue the county should unload the property to shore up its finances.

“All of the property should be sold and the funds used to replenish the cash reserves that have been used to balance the budget for the last two years,” District 9 candidate Jeffrey Magnussen said.

Jennifer Abbatacola, also running in District 9, supports a sale but with caution. “I am not opposed to selling the site,” she said. “However, if budget efficiencies and disciplined spending are not implemented, the revenue will be gone nearly immediately.”

District 13 candidate Ryan Deniz frames the sale as a tax base question. “I would like to see proposals that provide the best possible uses for the land that allow the land to be back on the tax rolls if the land is deemed safe to use,” he said.

The community investment vision

Other candidates see the site as an opportunity to address deeper county needs.

Nicolas Jimenez, running in District 13, envisions the former jail site as a symbol of transformation. “The former jail site presents a rare opportunity to turn a symbol of incarceration into a hub for community support,” he said. “The site should prioritize programs like behavioral health services, reentry and workforce development, and housing linked to these supports.”

District 11 incumbent Leslie Juby urged patience and study. “The Fabyan property, along with the other 159, should be evaluated to determine its highest and best use, which could include selling the property to return it to the tax rolls, installing a solar field, potentially encumbering the property for 25 to 30 years, or waiting for a comprehensive study on all the properties before making a determination of best use,” she said. “I do not believe that this is a time-sensitive issue and do not support the board rushing to a permanent decision based on the suggestions of one of the working committees.”

Anthony Catella, a candidate in District 13, said, “Any land we have in surplus should be wisely used for the public enjoyment and leisure. We should only sell the property if we really don’t need it but then at a price we want and not the buyer.”

Other visions

District 2 candidate Martha Davidson proposed a different use altogether. “I would like to see the county establish a nature park there, complemented by its proximity to the trail system,” she said.

Ellen Nottke, also running in District 2, sees both economic and recreational potential.

“Yes, the property should definitely be sold,” she said. “Not only would it be money that can go back into the county budget, it would also be a continuous revenue stream through sales taxes for many years. The proximity to the cross-country track, golf course, ice rink and Cougars Stadium would make for a perfect weekend retreat for families.”

The primary election is Tuesday, March 17.

Note on methodology: This article includes summaries of candidate questionnaires that were generated with the assistance of an artificial intelligence tool. Journalists on our team reviewed, edited, and verified all summaries for accuracy and fairness before publication.