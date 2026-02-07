2026 Election Questionnaire: Ryan Deniz, Kane County Board, District 13

Name: Ryan Deniz

What office are you seeking: Kane County Board District 13

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 43

Occupation and employer: Chiropractic Physician and Owner of Partner in Health in Geneva and Elburn, IL.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? -No government positions held. I have served in my local church in multiple capacities.

City: Geneva

Campaign website: www.denizforkanecounty.com

Education: -Bachelor of Computer Science from DePaul University

-Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine from National University of Health Sciences

Community involvement: Volunteer Work

- D-Group at Chapel Street Church

- KidsWorld at Christ Community Church

- Men’s Bible Studies

- Radical Love Organization

- Community race events (e.g. 5k, half marathon)

Marital status/Immediate family: -Happily married with 2 daughters

What are your top three priorities for this district?

-The Kane County board has utilized ARPA funds and cash reserves to balance its budget over the last several years. The ARPA funds are now exhausted and by using additional reserves, the board is facing a financial crisis. The current income to Kane County cannot keep up with the spending. We need to prevent further tax increases for our residents and continue with cuts and reallocations. This is the same reality that all of us face, hard times require hard decisions.

-Public safety is Kane County’s biggest expense. The State legislature continues to implement unfunded mandates, meaning that the county must pay for mandates that Springfield requires but does not provide funding. We need to work with the Illinois legislative branchesto help allocate additional funds for Kane County. In addition, Kane County should continue to work with federal legislators to allocate additional funds.

-New revenue sources that will create additional income for the county are critical. I am in favor of launching the Kane County Economic Development Corporation (KCEDC) to streamline and coordinate deals for business growth opportunities within the community. Additionally, rezoning land not on the tax rolls to enable businesses to utilize the land and create additional real estate tax revenue would be something I would like to investigate.

Should the County Board regulate short-term rentals? If so, what regulations would you want to see?

-Yes, I would support regulating short-term rentals. I would support licensing with occupancy limits, safety requirements, noise code/ordinances and taxation.

How would you like to see the former Fabyan Parkway jail site redeveloped? Should all or part of the property be sold?

-I would like to see proposals that provide the best possible uses for the land that allow the land to be back on the tax rolls if the land is deemed safe to use.

Last year, the board was divided on a “We Stand Against Hate Week” proclamation. What is your view on it?

-We don’t need a proclamation for a week; we should all treat our neighbors with kindness and respect always.

The Kane County Board has limited federal immigration enforcement on county property. Do you support that move? Do you support the Illinois TRUST Act more broadly and what, if any, reforms to it would you like to see?

-All crimes committed by any person should be handled appropriately. The Sheriff and Federal immigration enforcement should work together to provide public safety in our community. This includes coordinating on detainer requests for any crime. This limitation is unenforceable and has led people to think they can stop or enlist local law enforcement to stop any Federal Immigration Enforcement. This puts both our local law enforcement and the public in danger.

-I support an amendment to require local sheriffs to honor ICE detainers and coordinate transfers specifically for individuals who have been convicted of or are currently charged with, “forcible felonies” (like robbery, aggravated battery, or sexual assault).

-In addition, require the county to publish an annual cost of non-cooperation report for the public, resulting from the inability to deport individuals who are repeatedly cycling through the local criminal justice system.

The county board is expected to have another tight budget season this year. Looking ahead, if you must decide between raising the property tax levy or cutting programs, what would your choice be? What specific areas of spending would you prioritize cutting?

-I support finding ways to increase economic development to maintain our budget and not raise property taxes. Before we continue to raise property tax levies, we need to examine our spending. Though the Board cannot tell the elected officials how to spend the money, the Board can and has to ask for cuts. This needs to continue to a level that can be supported by projected revenues.

Lastly, when was the last audit performed per department? If so, what were the findings?

-I support a hiring freeze and early retirement offers. Due to the budgetary shortages, each new hire or rehire should be evaluated to determine if their position is necessary.

-There needs to be a push to streamline our current processes and find additional cost-saving measures.

How much further are you willing to dip into reserve funds to avoid program cuts?

-I don’t support fund dipping further into reserve funds. For the last several years we have depleted our reserve funds

Do you support the diversion of RTA revenue from transportation to public safety?

-I am open to discussion on diversion of RTA for public safety.

Along those lines, are you willing to consider other new revenue sources like asking voters again to approve a countywide safes tax increase or increasing the motor fuel tax?

-No, it is time to live within our means, which is what our constituents are counting on us to do.

One financial stressor is the end of COVID-19 relief dollars. What should the county do with programs funded by federal COVID-19 dollars?

-Each program needs to be reevaluated on a case-by-case basis and see if funds can be diverted from another program.

What is your stance on solar energy facilities or data centers on agricultural land? Does the risk of lawsuits factor into your stance? What about battery storage?

-At this moment, the use of agricultural land for solar energy or data centers is risky. Once our land is converted and paved, we lose our rich soil. In addition, data centers require a lot of water, and several portions of Kane County are experiencing water shortages. Solar energy fields are known to cause solar heat islands, which can contribute to water shortages. These issues need to be carefully considered. I would have to see what solutions are provided before I made my decision.

-Battery storage would be a risky endeavor as well. First, how will the waste of the decommissioned batteries be handled? Second, these lithium batteries can increase the risk of fires. Finally, what type of results have been recorded from similar projects in Illinois and across the country?

-We should work with other industries and businesses to grow our economy.