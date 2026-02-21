Kane County Board candidates offer different budget solutions

Kane County is expected to have another tight budget this next year, and candidates running for county board in the March primary offered starkly different solutions – from tax increases to spending cuts to alternative revenue sources.

The county board is expected to face another difficult budget season. Candidates were asked in Shaw Local election questionnaires, among other questions on the budget: Looking ahead, if you must decide between raising the property tax levy or cutting programs, what would your choice be? Their answers showed fundamental differences in how they would govern.

Revenue adjustments and service protection

Nicolas Jimenez, seeking to represent District 13, argued that cutting programs now will cost more later. “Every budget decision affects real people,” he said. “Cutting programs that prevent homelessness, support mental health, or help working families may balance the books on paper, but it increases costs in emergency rooms, jails, and schools.”

Jimenez said he would “pursue modest, progressive revenue adjustments before cutting critical services, while eliminating waste, duplicative contracts, or nonessential capital projects.” He cautioned against raiding reserves: “Reserves exist to protect residents in times of crisis, not to mask structural shortfalls.”

On the RTA diversion — using transportation funds for public safety — Jimenez drew a line. “Transportation is essential for families to reach work, school, and services,” he said. “Diverting RTA funds to public safety would weaken mobility and economic stability.”

Leslie Juby, District 11 commissioner, wrote. “The tax levy provides a reliable tool for determining future budgets and programs and is a fiscally responsible way to deliver the essential services our residents expect and develop long-term financial health for the County,” Juby said.

Juby also backed a one-time RTA diversion as necessary. “I did not support this increase in October as the gas tax is tied to inflation and continues to increase annually and disproportionately affects working families,” Juby wrote.

Spending scrutiny and economic development

Ryan Deniz, also running for District 13, rejected both tax increases and reserve depletion. “I support finding ways to increase economic development to maintain our budget and not raise property taxes,” he said. “Before we continue to raise property tax levies, we need to examine our spending.”

Deniz called for a hiring freeze and early retirement offers. “Due to the budgetary shortages, each new hire or rehire should be evaluated to determine if their position is necessary,” he said. He also demanded accountability: “When was the last audit performed per department? If so, what were the findings?”

On reserves, Deniz was firm: “I don’t support dipping further into reserve funds. For the last several years we have depleted our reserve funds.” He was open to the RTA diversion but rejected new revenue sources.

District 9 candidate Jeffrey Magnussen had similar thoughts: “I would not support any new taxes. Covid era programs would need to be cut first if there is no sustainable funding source to keep them running. I would not use reserves to continue programs. At some point the county needs to make the hard choices and stop kicking the can down the road. The road is ending.”

Efficiency and alternative revenue

Martha Davidson, a District 2 candidate, emphasized efficiency over ideology. “Examine programs and staffing in all departments for redundancy and continue requiring departments to cut costs,” she said. “Having been employed in the private sector during the severe recession, I know cuts can be made in creative ways without affecting services.”

Davidson proposed an alternative revenue source: a sales tax on luxury items like tobacco and soda. “The county could consider a referendum for implementing sales taxes on luxury items that negatively affect public health,” she said.

Ellen Nottke, also running for District 2, framed the choice as priorities. “We want to go around the world, but maybe we need to settle for Disneyland. We want a Corvette but we need a Ford Focus,” she said. She supported the tax levy increase but emphasized scrutiny: “Each department head and elected official need to create a list of needs versus wants.”

Growth over taxes and cuts

Anthony Catella, a District 13 candidate, rejected both tax increases and spending cuts in favor of economic growth. “The best way to raise revenue is to cut tax rates,” he said, citing 14th-century economist Ibn Khaldoon. “I will not vote for any tax increases whatsoever and absolutely NO increase in the motor fuel tax.”

Catella offered no specific spending cuts, instead calling for “large revenue from small assessments” through lower tax rates that would supposedly generate more revenue.

The primary election is Tuesday, March 17.

Note on methodology: This article includes summaries of candidate questionnaires that were generated with the assistance of an artificial intelligence tool. Journalists on our team reviewed, edited, and verified all summaries for accuracy and fairness before publication.