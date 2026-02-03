Illinois pre-apprenticeship program ‘opening doors’ into local union construction jobs

The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program is beginning in the county on April 7. The program was created by HIRE360, in partnership with the Painters District Council No. 30, and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO). (Mike Greene)

As the labor market evolves, the state of Illinois is looking to develop a workforce ready to meet the state’s future economic demands.

In Kane County, state funding is enabling the expansion of pre-apprenticeship opportunities for workers looking to begin a career in the construction trades.

The Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program is beginning in the county on April 7. The program was created by HIRE360, in partnership with the Painters District Council No. 30, and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO).

The nine-week program is designed to “strengthen the construction workforce pipeline by preparing individuals for entry intro registered union apprenticeship programs.”

Participants will receive preparation for entry assessments through site visits to registered apprenticeship programs.

A stipend is provided for the duration of the training, according to a release by HIRE360, a nonprofit focused on strengthening opportunities in the local construction trades.

The HIRE360 Illinois Works Kane County Pre-Apprenticeship Program is currently accepting applications. Enrollees must be Illinois residents, 18-years-or-older, with a high school diploma or equivalent. The training program is based in Aurora.

Recruitment for the program is focusing on residents in Kane, Kendall, and DeKalb counties. Additional outreach is in DuPage County.

Program participants will complete structured training and receive industry-recognized credentials, including OSHA-10, First Aid/CPR, and Fall Protection Awareness.

Anyone who completes the program can go on to obtain additional certifications at no cost. HIRE360 said this is designed to “advance their skill and career prospects” by gaining access to workforce development.

“This program gives participants the foundational training, certifications, and exposure needed to successfully enter an apprenticeship and build long-term careers in the building and construction trades,” Stephen Lefaver of North Central Illinois Finishing Trades Institute, Painters District Council No. 30, said in the release. “We’re excited to see the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship Program launch in Kane County, with a base in Aurora, expanding access to meaningful career pathways in the trades.”

Since launching in 2021, more than 6,000 people across the state have participated in the program, the state said. More than half of those advanced into registered apprenticeships and employment in construction and the trades, according to HIRE360.

“This initiative is about opening doors and keeping them open,” Jay Rowell, executive director of HIRE360, said in the release. “Participants will gain practical training, real-world experience, and direct connections to the building trades that translate into long-term opportunity. They (will) have the credentials, confidence, and industry support needed to thrive throughout their careers in construction.”

The program is partially funded by the DCEO’s Illinois Works Jobs Program Act, a $45 billion plan by the Pritzker Administration to “promote equity in Illinois’ construction workforce while expanding and diversifying the talent pipeline for public building projects.”

The program supports larger infrastructure improvements across the state.

You can learn more by visiting, hire360chicago.com/kane-county-il-works/.