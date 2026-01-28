What’s Happening in Batavia? New EV chargers at library, prom dress giveaway, internet safety program

Prevent frozen pipes this winter

As winter temperatures drop, the risk of frozen pipes increases – especially in exterior walls and unheated areas like basements or attics. Warning signs include little or no running water, bulging pipes, gurgling sounds, condensation, or cracks. Pipes can freeze in as little as six to eight hours below 32°F.

If you suspect a frozen pipe, shut off the water and thaw it safely using gentle heat – never open flames. Prevent problems by insulating pipes, letting faucets drip, opening cabinets, sealing gaps, and keeping your home heated. Read the full guide at bataviail.gov/frozenpipes.

New EV fast chargers installed at Batavia Public Library

The City of Batavia and Batavia Public Library have opened four new Level 3 EV fast chargers at the Library, funded in part by a $320,000 Illinois EPA Driving a Cleaner Illinois grant secured by the Batavia Electric Utility. The City managed installation and will oversee maintenance, while the Library provides the parking area. The stations, available 24/7, offer up to 240 kW charging at $0.50 per kWh with a 30-minute post-charge grace period. These are Batavia’s first Level 3 chargers and complement new fast chargers recently installed at Batavia High School. Learn more at bataviail.gov/electric.

Save the date: internet safety program

The City of Batavia, along with the Batavia Public Library will host Internet Safety and Avoiding Online Scams, 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave. Join Tony LaPalio, founder and CEO of Senior Tech Support, for an essential presentation on protecting yourself in today’s digital world. Become empowered with tools and knowledge to browse the internet with confidence and avoid the pitfalls of online scams. Batavia Community Police Officer Liz Webb will also share information about local scams and how to report scams/fraud to law enforcement. Visit bataviapubliclibrary.org or bataviail.gov for details.

Prom dress donations sought

Chip In Batavia is seeking donations for its annual Prom Dress Giveaway. Needed items include clean, gently used formal dresses, purses, shoes, jewelry, accessories, and new makeup. Donations may be dropped off at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave., from Feb. 1 through March 13. Financial contributions to assist with tux rentals and prom tickets are also welcome. The Prom Dress Giveaway will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15. The event is free and open to any student from any district. For more information, email chipinbatavia@gmail.com.

• Lori Botterman is the communications manager for the city of Batavia.