‘Beyond disturbing’: Kane County protesters decry 2nd fatal shooting by federal officers in Minneapolis

Protesters gather in South Elgin on Jan. 25 following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minnesota by federal immigration officers. (Photo Provided By We Can Lead Change Fox Valley)

Braving 12-degree weather, protesters in Kane County said their anger over a second fatal shooting by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis was what sent them out into the streets.

Hundreds of people gathered around and along the Silver Glen Road Bridge over Randall Road in South Elgin on Sunday, raising their voices to over what they called the “murder” of Alex Pretti, 37, in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Earlier this month, a federal immigration officer shot dead Minneapolis woman Renee Good as she attempted to drive away from an area engulfed by federal officers. Good and her wife were protesting federal agents, as was Pretti.

Videos capturing the killing of Pretti show him filming federal officers and getting in between officers and another protester who had been shoved to the ground. Pretti is apparently then hit several times and lands on the ground, after which it appears an officer removes a gun from his possession – for which Pretti reportedly had a legal permit – before agents shoot him multiple time as he lay on the ground.

The administration of President Donald Trump said Pretti “approached the officers with a gun” and “violently resisted arrest” causing them to fire “defensive shots.” They likened him to Good, who they labeled a “domestic terrorist.”

Monday, however, amid concerns raised by both parties about what transpired and the administration’s initial response, Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said she had “not heard the president characterize Mr Pretti in that way. However, I have heard the president say he wants to let the facts and the investigation lead itself.”

In South Elgin, the rally drew several area Democratic politicians, including U.S. Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who is running in the Democratic primary to replace retiring Sen. Dick Durbin, and Bill Foster, who is up for reelection this year.

Several others who will be on the ballot this year were also in attendance, including Kane County Sheriff candidate Salvador Rodriguez and Kane County Clerk candidate Brian Pollock. Dan Tully and Neil Khot, who are running for the Democratic nomination to replace Krishnamoorthi in the 8th Congressional District, were also present.

Miki Powell, a We Can Lead Change Fox Valley organizer, said facing down the cold is nothing when you are facing down an “authoritarian government that has been terrorizing us.” Powell said it raised her spirits seeing the solidarity of so many community members showing up.

“How many more innocent people need to die or get kidnapped?” Powell said. “This is causing serious damage to families and children. With the attacks on our cities and residents, no matter where it is, we all need to get into this fight and support each other. We have ICE right here in our community, and everyone needs to stay vigilant but be informed.”

During the rally, Krishnamoorthi said collective action is needed to demand accountability.

“What happened [Saturday] was a murder that followed the other shooting of Good in cold blood,” Krishnamoorthi said. “Because of that, I don’t believe ICE should get another dollar. I think we have to abolish Trump’s ICE. We have to make sure that [U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security] Kristi Noem gets fired if she doesn’t resign immediately. The stakes could not be higher. We need to stand up, speak up, show up wherever we can.”

Democrats in Congress are vowing to oppose funding for the Department of Homeland Security until the Trump administration reins what they’re calling “the abuses of ICE.”

“No agency should be allowed to take a civilian’s life and escape accountability,” Krishnamoorthi said in a post after the rally. “I will continue to oppose DHS funding until there is real oversight, transparency and justice.”

Foster said the country is losing its way and this is “not the America future generations deserve.”

“This violence is beyond disturbing, and it’s the predictable outcome of poorly trained agents carrying out operations designed to intimidate and terrorize our communities,” Foster said in a post. “The administration must stop these operations before anyone else is hurt or killed. We have the right to peacefully protest, and we must continue to show up and demand that Trump, Noem and the entire administration end this abuse of power.”

Foster said he is also opposing funding for Homeland Security until serious steps in accountability are made.

“Last year, Republicans’ ‘Big Beautiful Bill; increased ICE’s funding to exceed some countries’ military budgets,” Foster said in a statement. “Since then, ICE operations have terrorized U.S. citizens and immigrants in our communities. ICE must be held accountable for its rampant abuses of power, not rewarded with more funding.”

The congressional stand-off increases the chances for a government shutdown later in the week.

Recently, Powell joined vocal community members calling for St. Charles to ban federal officers from using city-owned property. City officials recently said they oppose enacting such an ordinance, calling it “unenforceable” with federal law’s supremacy over local ordinances.

A growing list of communities that have banned civil immigration enforcement on public property include Batavia, Elgin, Aurora, Evanston and the Kane County Board.

Disappointed with St. Charles declining to take action, one resident said she would not back down and would continue protesting, trying to help anyone targeted and “hoping I don’t get shot in the head.”